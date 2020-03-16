Chris Christie calls on Trump to shut down ‘all’ public facilities in the US

In an op-ed published at the Washington Post this Monday, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie declared that the growing coronavirus health crisis is an “even bigger and more deadly storm” than the hurricanes that hit the mid-Atlantic coast during his time as governor.

Christie praised President Trump for his response to the outbreak, including his travel bans and his declaration of a national emergency, but added that “more must to be done” in anticipation of more case numbers. “I fear Americans are not yet taking this virus seriously enough,” Christie wrote. “One need only look at the French Quarter in New Orleans and airports such as O’Hare International in Chicago to see ample evidence of this fact. Leaders must change this behavior.”

According to Christie, Trump should direct governors to close all educational institutions, K-12 and higher education, “until at least May 11,” as well as prohibit attendance at public facilities, including restaurants and bars. At the same time, as in past disasters, Christie writes that Trump “should use the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to enable governors to support local businesses and help prevent permanent closures. These businesses must be saved.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.