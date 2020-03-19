Cirque du Soleil lays off most of its workforce over pandemic
Cirque du Soleil announced Thursday it was temporarily laying off 4,679 employees — 95 percent of its workforce — as the coronavirus pandemic forced the circus to close all 44 of its shows worldwide.
The layoffs were effective immediately, the Montreal-based company said in a statement.
“As a result of the health crisis, cities and countries where the group performs have unanimously legislated the closure of public gatherings of more than 250 people,” it said.
“Consequently, the company was left with no other option but to call for an unprecedented halt in activity until the pandemic is controlled and its performers, employees and audience members are no longer at risk.”
The Cirque, however, will continue tour planning and ticket sales for shows later this year and in 2021.
Photo: Cirque du Soleil AFP
© 2020 AFP
‘Now make it national’: Vermont and Minnesota classify grocery store staff as emergency personnel
"If your job is so 'essential' that you can't get off for a killer global pandemic, you deserve $15 an hour and a union."
Demands for nationwide protections for grocery store workers grew Thursday after officials in Minnesota and Vermont officially designated such employees as emergency workers who are essential to the U.S. population's wellbeing as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the country.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, added grocery store workers to those protected under the state's "Care for Children of Families of Emergency Workers" order, requiring schools in the state to provide childcare for the employees. Previously, only hospital staff, nurses, and other public health and disaster workers qualified as emergency personnel under the directive.
‘He needs to resign’: Ocasio-Cortez declares the GOP Senate Intel chairman unfit to hold public office
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee should resign from office.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly dumped $1.6 million in stock after receiving private briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, blasted Republican, who has been serving in Washington, DC since she was five-years-old.
Obama’s Ebola czar says coronavirus cases — and deaths — will explode in the next few weeks
In an interview with Yahoo News' "Skullduggery" podcast, President Barack Obama's former Ebola czar Ronald Klain painted a dire picture of the next few weeks — and warned that both the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths will blow up soon, with no decline in cases until May.
“We’re really at the inflection point here, where this disease is really going to explode in the U.S.,” said Klain, adding that he believes new cases will “accelerate further as we finally start to put some testing on the line and we start to really understand how big a problem we have — and I think it’s a very big problem.”