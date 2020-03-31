CNN praised for refusing to air Trump’s coronovirus comments: ‘It will save lives’

On Tuesday, CNN went out of its way to cut out any coverage of President Donald Trump’s speech at the daily coronavirus press briefing — only devoting time to other members of the task force.

Commenters on social media noticed the omission — and many praised the network for refusing to give the president a platform for misinformation and grandstanding.

Trump’s press conference started. And CNN isn’t showing it.#StopAiringTrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 31, 2020

THANK YOU @CNN for not airing Trump’s propaganda briefing and only showing the portions from experts and doctors. Other networks need to follow suit. It will save lives. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 31, 2020

👏👏👏👏👏 @CNN for not airing Trump’s lies — Brad Beauregard Jr (@BradBeauregardJ) March 31, 2020

CNN refused to put Donald Trump on the air today. The minute Trump stopped speaking and one of the doctors started speaking, CNN began airing it. Trump's platform for misinformation and hate just took a major hit today. It's about time.https://t.co/GQwsDzXUjP — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 31, 2020

CNN not carrying Trump's briefing live. Good for them. No one stopping them from covering, verifying & reporting news out of it if there is any. MSNBC & Fox carrying; only CBS of the broadcast nets (in NYC). — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 31, 2020

CNN didn’t air Trump doing his one man circle jerk but did cut back to the briefing for the actual experts. That’s an interesting work around for the problem of broadcasting dangerous lies and propaganda — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) March 31, 2020

Interesting – CNN didn’t show the Trump-thing’s dimwitted babbling and boasting, but they cut back to it when the experts started talking. Well done. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 31, 2020