CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Cuomo made the announcement on Twitter, saying that he learned in the past few days he had come in contact with people who tested positive. When he developed a fever and chills, he was tested and turned out to be positive.

Currently, he is self-isolating from his family in his basement, which he said his family doesn’t mind.

He intends to continue doing his nightly show from there.

In previous weeks, Cuomo got into a war of words with his brother, who said that their mother should stay with the governor because he comes in contact with fewer people. The elder Cuomo asked Dr. Anthony Fauci who was safer, and the CNN host lost the battle.