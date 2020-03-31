CNN’s fact-checker demolishes Trump’s ‘barrage of false claims’ about the spread of coronavirus

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” fact-checker Daniel Dale walked through many of President Donald Trump’s lies at the latest coronavirus press conference.

“The president has kept saying he knew what was happening in China and knew how bad this would be,” said host Erin Burnett. “Obviously, what he said many times publicly during that time frame shows that to be untrue. You’re a fact-checker. What stood out to you?”

“I think what we saw here was both the usual barrage of false claims and a broader overall narrative,” said Dale. “Trump said he stopped all travel from Europe. It exempted several countries. He thought his impeachment was illegal. He said even the experts didn’t know how bad this was. The experts were pretty uniformly warning us that this was going to be bad.”

“The broader dishonest narrative was his attempt to portray himself as the leader who stood up to the people who were downplaying this as a flu,” continued Dale. “‘People just wanted me to ride this out and that was unwise. Because of the action that I and we took, now we can keep this to 100,000, which would be pretty good.’ He was the downplayer-in-chief for weeks and weeks, even amid these expert warnings. For him to now say he is the one who stood up against the people who were against himself, I think is quite dishonest.”

