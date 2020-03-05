Quantcast
CNN’s Jake Tapper on Jared Kushner cashing in on GOP tax bill: ‘How’s that swamp looking today?’

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN host Jake Tapper called out White House adviser Jared Kushner for cashing in on his father-in-law’s policies.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump pushed a policy for the GOP tax bill that gave incentives to their own properties.

“After months of Trump railing against Joe Biden’s son Hunter for using his father’s position for financial gain, allegedly, Kushner’s windfall is raising conflict of interest concerns, to say nothing of the hypocrisy,” reported Tapper.

The provision in the GOP tax bill that Tapper and CNN reporter Kara Scannell explained, means Kushner scored a $25-50 million profit. That’s more than four times what Republicans have claimed Hunter Biden got from being on the board of a gas company in Ukraine.

It was a similar story when columnist Jonathan Chait blasted Kushner for the “sleezy” windfall in New York Magazine.

Teasing the segment, Tapper asked, “How’s that swamp looking?” It was a reference to Trump claiming in 2016 that he would “drain the swamp” of Washington, D.C. people using government for their own personal profit.

See the report below:

