CNN’s John Harwood walks through all the times Trump attacked experts on coronavirus
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” correspondent John Harwood broke down all of the times President Donald Trump went to war with experts over the facts and figures of the coronavirus outbreak.
“On Sean Hannity’s show last night, the president called the mortality rate from the coronavirus — the rate was put out by the World Health Organization — he said it was a false number and has a, quote, ‘hunch that the number is much lower,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“It’s not a false number,” said Harwood. “It’s a calculation based on the information that the WHO has at the moment. That number will change, because as we open the much larger number of people who have the virus than we’re aware of now, the mathematics changes and the mortality rate goes down.”
“The president is not willing to deal with the numbers in front of him,” continued Harwood. “He argued with Sanjay Gupta at the White House the other day on the mortality rate of the normal flu versus coronavirus. He argued with Anthony Fauci and drug company executives a couple days ago on how fast we’re going to have this vaccine available, and Fauci repeatedly had to correct him and say, no, it’s going to be a year and a year and a half. That’s the kind of clear guidance that Americans need from their president in a public health crisis. They are not getting it from President Trump right now. Mike Pence is doing a better job.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper on Jared Kushner cashing in on GOP tax bill: ‘How’s that swamp looking today?’
CNN host Jake Tapper called out White House adviser Jared Kushner for cashing in on his father-in-law's policies.
Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump pushed a policy for the GOP tax bill that gave incentives to their own properties.
"After months of Trump railing against Joe Biden's son Hunter for using his father's position for financial gain, allegedly, Kushner's windfall is raising conflict of interest concerns, to say nothing of the hypocrisy," reported Tapper.
The provision in the GOP tax bill that Tapper and CNN reporter Kara Scannell explained, means Kushner scored a $25-50 million profit. That's more than four times what Republicans have claimed Hunter Biden got from being on the board of a gas company in Ukraine.
Andrew Gillum says Sanders can’t win Florida after Cuba praise: ‘Like listening to Trump after Charlottesville’
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum said on Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders is facing a bloodbath in his state's Democratic presidential primary.
Gillum told radio host David Axelrod that Sanders' recent praise of the Castro regime in Cuba had hurt his presidential campaign in Florida.
"My guess is it will likely be a Biden runaway," Gillum explained. "Those comments will live for a lot of people."
Gillum recounted what Colombian-American had told him.
"She said, listening to Sanders romanticize or give credit to the Castro regime literacy reading program is like listening to Donald Trump after Charlottesville saying there are good people on both sides," he recalled. "That's how deep this hit in those communities."