CNN’s John Harwood walks through all the times Trump attacked experts on coronavirus

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” correspondent John Harwood broke down all of the times President Donald Trump went to war with experts over the facts and figures of the coronavirus outbreak.

“On Sean Hannity’s show last night, the president called the mortality rate from the coronavirus — the rate was put out by the World Health Organization — he said it was a false number and has a, quote, ‘hunch that the number is much lower,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“It’s not a false number,” said Harwood. “It’s a calculation based on the information that the WHO has at the moment. That number will change, because as we open the much larger number of people who have the virus than we’re aware of now, the mathematics changes and the mortality rate goes down.”

“The president is not willing to deal with the numbers in front of him,” continued Harwood. “He argued with Sanjay Gupta at the White House the other day on the mortality rate of the normal flu versus coronavirus. He argued with Anthony Fauci and drug company executives a couple days ago on how fast we’re going to have this vaccine available, and Fauci repeatedly had to correct him and say, no, it’s going to be a year and a year and a half. That’s the kind of clear guidance that Americans need from their president in a public health crisis. They are not getting it from President Trump right now. Mike Pence is doing a better job.”

