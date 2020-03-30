CNN’s Sanjay Gupta thrashes Trump for ‘insulting’ conspiracy theory about doctors hoarding masks
Two medical experts on Monday called President Donald Trump’s insinuation that doctors are intentionally hoarding masks to be an “insulting” conspiracy theory.
Appearing on CNN, emergency room physician Dr. Leana Wen was asked by host Alisyn Camerota about the president’s statements about hospitals lying about the amount of equipment they need — and she replied that it bore no relationship to reality.
“We need to be preparing for months or years, and frankly, it’s insulting to suggest that hospitals are somehow keeping equipment away from health care workers, and jeopardizing their lives,” Wen said. “Actually, all of us should be doing everything we can to supply the basic equipment that front line health care workers need to protect themselves and protect all of us.”
CNN health care analyst Dr. Sanjay Gupta offered a similar take.
“The idea they’re being told they’re hoarding this stuff is a little insulting,” he said. “They are showing up to work, not sure they’ll have the personal protective gear, they’re risking their lives, and I’m not exaggerating when I say that, and then they’re going home and potentially exposing their families to this… To suggest they’re hoarding it, stealing it, taking out the back door, I think that was the rest of that quote, I think that is insulting.”
Watch the video below.
Gupta thrashes Trump for 'insulting' conspiracy theory about doctors hoarding masks from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
