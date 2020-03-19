Colbert issues profound message amid Trump’s ‘fat-fingered’ Twitter typos

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert continued his home-show, now in his third day of beard growth.

Colbert first appeared in his suit for the Monday show in a bubble bath, and he called “The Lather Show.” Tuesday, Colbert did his show from his back porch while poking his firepit.

Amid the coronavirus crisis and fear spreading faster panic-buying toilet paper, the CBS host provided much-needed laughter.

Since the first show was in the bath, the second show was with the fire pit, Colbert decided his latest show would be from the roof because viruses are scared of stairs just like Donald Trump is.

Colbert went on to note that after Trump celebrated West Virginia, saying that they’re clearly doing something right because they don’t have any cases of the coronavirus. In fact, West Virginia just had not been testing. Wednesday, they got their first official diagnosis.

He noted that Tuesday was a primary election, but it was remarkably similar to two old men playing Monopoly while the house is burning down.

“Yeah, you won, but that’s not really what we’re talking about right now,” Colbert said.

Colbert said that since people have been paying attention to other things, they may not have noticed that Biden won several other things like “The Bachelor,” the Polk County Fair Pie Eating Contest, Best Salsa Album at the Latin Grammy’s and The Westminster Dog Show.”

For the rest of the week, Colbert is going on a previously scheduled break. It’s unknown if he’ll be back in time for the apocalypse.

He then closed with a profound message about everyone being in this together. For an explanation of that and what you do if you run out of toilet paper — watch the two videos below:

What to do without toilet paper:

Colbert’s profound message of togetherness amid the toilet paper crisis of 2020: