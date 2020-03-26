Quantcast
Connect with us

Colorado GOP lawmakers threaten to abandon health department over ‘Gestapo-like’ stay-at-home order

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican officials in Colorado are threatening to end their county’s relationship with the Tri-County Health Department unless it rescinds a stay-at-home order that it issued to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Local news station Denver ABC 7 reports that six Republican lawmakers in Douglas County, Colorado sent an angry letter to the Tri-County Health Department this week objecting to its recommendation that citizens stay at home from now until at least April 17th.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We consider it unacceptable that a contracted health agency could somehow ignore the will of a majority of our elected and accountable Douglas County Commissioners,” the Republicans wrote.

House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, one of the lawmakers who signed the letter, also wrote on Twitter that “unelected bureaucrats should not have the unilateral authority to simply decide to enact policy that would imprison citizens for 18 months.”

Neville also said that the order would produce a “gestapo-like mentality” in an interview with a local radio host.

Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr., the executive director of Tri-County Health, justified the order by saying it was needed to stop the counties’ health systems from becoming overwhelmed.

“We’re literally weeks away from getting overloaded,” said Douglas. “That’s really what led me, with my other public health partners – in a coordinated way – is what led me to take this action today.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Alternet 2020

Trump’s cabinet Bible study leader teamed up with a prayer warrior to pray against ‘evil pork’ in coronavirus bill

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

"You are a holy, righteous God who reigns, and all the evil darts that the secularist journalists, etc., would like to use to poke at us would be thwarted."

Dave Kubal, who runs the pro-Trump prayer warrior group Intercessors for America, hosted congressional and Cabinet Bible study teacher Ralph Drollinger on a special prayer call Wednesday afternoon. During call, which took place amid congressional wrangling over legislation to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Drollinger denounced efforts by members of Congress with an “evil secular mindset” to include what he called “evil pork” in the legislation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist nails Republicans for putting American lives at risk as hospitals scramble to cope with coronavirus pandemic

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin attacked Republicans on Thursday demanding that they stop putting American lives at risk during the coronavirus crisis.

This week President Donald Trump proclaimed that the country would be back up and everything would reopen by April 12. It flies in the face of doctors and epidemiologists, who have warned the country must have a total lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

During a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that Trump can't make the timeline, "the virus makes the timeline." He went on to urge using data to make decisions not hopes and wishes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus sets off new culture war battles as states respond to outbreak

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Governors and attorneys general in some states have responded to the coronavirus outbreak by pushing the same partisan priorities they always have.

Republicans in Mississippi and Texas imposed limits on abortion access, and New Jersey's Democratic governor refused to categorize gun shops as essential services that could remain open during the pandemic -- setting off court battles, reported Reuters.

“It’s hard to imagine more compelling circumstances to restrict someone’s fundamental rights than a deadly epidemic,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image