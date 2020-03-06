Concern grows over which political leaders may have contracted coronavirus at AIPAC conference

Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were among the political leaders who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.

On Friday, AIPAC announced that two attendees had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Israel ordered the self-quarantine of citizens who had attended the conference, but there are no such precautions in the United States.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, AIPAC did not cancel the conference.

Here are some of the photos political leaders posted of them attending the conference or meeting with conference attendees:

It was an honor to address @AIPAC this morning, the largest gathering of friends of Israel anywhere in the world, and celebrate the strong relationship between America and Israel! 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/3GlFnCB0CW — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020

If I am elected president, Americans will never have to choose between supporting Israel and supporting our values here at home. I will defend both because I know they are inextricably linked. #AIPACProud @AIPAC pic.twitter.com/ANCPLswBwR — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 2, 2020

Great to speak with @AIPAC’s #TX members in our nation’s capital. Your commitment to strengthening America and Israel’s unshakeable alliance has made a tremendous difference, and I am grateful for your bipartisan advocacy efforts. pic.twitter.com/clfRokSrUe — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 3, 2020

Few nations have been as good a friend to the U.S. as Israel. That's why those of us in Congress must continue supporting the safety and well-being of our closest ally in the Middle East. I enjoyed speaking about this, and other issues, with @AIPAC members today. #AIPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/x2Vgnt6vZt — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) March 3, 2020

Honored to meet today with @AIPAC members from #Missouri. I cast my first vote in the US Senate in support of #Israel and will continue to fight to strengthen our partnership every day I have this job pic.twitter.com/xmiw6VgDAh — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 3, 2020

Great meeting with the Utah chapter of @AIPAC today in Washington. The U.S.-Israel relationship has never been stronger!!! pic.twitter.com/l9trcqJmoA — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 3, 2020

It was great to meet with @AIPAC representatives at our Washington office today! The United Stated has a long-lasting relationship with Israel, and we must continue standing firmly with our nation’s closest ally in the Middle East. #AIPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/67SV3oIv1J — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) March 3, 2020

Always a please to discuss the U.S.-Israel relationship, the security situation confronting Israel, and legislative efforts the U.S. Congress can take to support Israel with members of @AIPAC. Thanks for coming to my Washington, D.C. office today! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/zE1moOQfod — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) March 3, 2020

Thank you to the @AIPAC members from NC and throughout our country who stopped by today. As I told them, the U.S. – Israel relationship is the most important partnership we have in the Middle East and I will continue to work to strengthen this great friendship. #AIPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/5wHujjSimN — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) March 3, 2020

The special bond between the United States and Israel is one that should always be defended. Thanks for visiting, @AIPAC! pic.twitter.com/BwaERweS4t — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 3, 2020

Enjoyed discussing policy issues with this bright young group of students at @AIPAC! pic.twitter.com/42Ovo492Xi — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) March 3, 2020

I stand with @AIPAC because the U.S.-Israel relationship must always have the strong, bipartisan support of the United States. #AIPACProud pic.twitter.com/iPaI8JvU1M — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) March 3, 2020

Thankful that members of @AIPAC stopped by my office. I am a staunch supporter of our friend and ally Israel and look forward to continuing efforts to strengthen our strategic partnership. We must continue to support the only free democracy in the Middle East. #AIPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/sjQYz0Tk2L — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) March 3, 2020

Great to meet again this year with Michigan members of @AIPAC here for their annual conference. pic.twitter.com/2B7puDYxOI — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 3, 2020

Met with many constituents today who were in Washington, DC for @AIPAC's 2020 Policy Conference. We discussed the need for a strong US-Israel strategic partnership and for continued support to Israel under the 2016 Memorandum-of-Understanding. pic.twitter.com/avKHTD6X0s — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 3, 2020

The US – Israel alliance isn’t just a relationship between parties or leaders, it’s a bond between our countries and our people. Proud to hear from members from @AIPAC down from NJ, and to stand with them to strengthen this critical partnership. pic.twitter.com/HitSt7qkT0 — RepAndyKim (@RepAndyKimNJ) March 3, 2020

