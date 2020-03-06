Quantcast
Concern grows over which political leaders may have contracted coronavirus at AIPAC conference

1 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were among the political leaders who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference.

On Friday, AIPAC announced that two attendees had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Israel ordered the self-quarantine of citizens who had attended the conference, but there are no such precautions in the United States.

Jared Kushner’s power grows after Trump ‘opts against stability’ and brings in a new chief of staff: reports

49 mins ago

March 6, 2020

President Donald Trump on Friday evening announced a new White House chief of staff -- his fourth in his three years in office.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will be replaced by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) according to a Twitter announcement from the president.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1236096307858681857

"Another move that will be seen as adding to power for [Jared] Kushner," reported New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

Mick Mulvaney ousted as Trump’s chief of staff and replaced by southern congressman

1 hour ago

March 6, 2020

President Donald Trump announced a major White House shakeup on Friday evening.

The commander-in-chief announced -- in a tweet -- that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney would be replaced by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1236096307858681857

John Kelly and Reince Priebus have also held the position in Trump's administration.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1236096307858681857

https://twitter.com/markknoller/status/1236099660659425283

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1236097788401852417

