Congress considering emergency ‘shutdown’ to protect elderly lawmakers from coronavirus: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that several members of Congress are pushing Democratic and Republican leaders to agree to an emergency recess of at least two weeks, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Already, two members of Congress have voluntarily imposed self-quarantines after interacting with an infected person at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

But the particular worry, according to lawmakers, is that the virus could infect more elderly lawmakers, for whom it would pose a far more serious health risk. According to NBC News, more than one quarter of senators are at least 76 years old, and the mean age of representatives is 57.6.

“Members are very nervous,” said a senior Democratic leadership aide to NBC. “There’s a lot of concern that members could bring it home.”


‘He’s just a quack’: TV’s Dr. Oz doling out contradictory coronavirus advice on NBC’s Today show

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Television doctor Mehmet Oz has been prominently featured by NBC News as a coronavirus expert.

The thoracic surgeon has been dispensing advice on the "Today" show as part of the network's "coronavirus crisis team," but the former Oprah Winfrey protégé has a history of doling out scientifically dubious claims on his own syndicated program, reported The Daily Beast.

“He’s just a quack,” said physician and researcher Henry I. Miller, one of Oz's most outspoken critics. “He’s been dishonest and he has been dispensing misinformation to millions now for years. I wouldn’t trust any of his observations, and don’t see how he would have responsible and valid views on coronavirus.”

Trump hammered by CNN hosts for golfing and posing for pics as government reels from coronavirus pandemic

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota expressed disgust on Monday morning after sharing pictures of a grinning Donald Trump posing at one of his golf courses as the rest of the country is in a panic over the coronavirus crisis that has now been labeled a pandemic.

"People are warning you don't want to get on the wrong side of the president," host Berman said in reference to a statement from a senior GOP official criticizing the president. "What's the right side? Apparently a fairway. Let me show you pictures what the president was doing as the coronavirus reached pandemic levels -- he went golfing."

