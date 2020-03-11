Quantcast
Connect with us

Congressman erupts on Trump’s health officials for not correcting his ‘bizarre’ lies about coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

During a House Committee hearing on the preparedness and response to coronavirus, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) questioned a panel of health officials, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, taking an opportunity to chastise them for giving President Trump a pass on his conflicting messaging on the outbreak.

“The President’s statements, from the beginning of this, has been contrary to the direction that you have given us,” Lynch said directly addressing the panel, adding that Trump told his constituents that tests for the coronavirus were “ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, my constituents went to their local health centers, went to their hospitals — there were no tests. Zero. … That’s not a good situation.” he continued. “[Trump] said this in front of some of you at a public hearing, at a press conference, and I saw no one step up and say, ‘No, the president wasn’t correct, the tests are not there, they’re not ready…'”

Lynch acknowledged that there needs to be “unity” when it comes to tackling the outbreak, but added that “we are not going to get that when the president is telling people that the cases of coronavirus are going down, not up.”

“They doubled yesterday in my district,” Lynch declared, before slamming Trump’s comments where he said he has a “natural ability” to understand infectious diseases.

“It’s gotta raise some red flags,” Lynch said.

Watch his comments in full below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congressman erupts on Trump’s health officials for not correcting his ‘bizarre’ lies about coronavirus

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

During a House Committee hearing on the preparedness and response to coronavirus, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) questioned a panel of health officials, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, taking an opportunity to chastise them for giving President Trump a pass on his conflicting messaging on the outbreak.

"The President's statements, from the beginning of this, has been contrary to the direction that you have given us," Lynch said directly addressing the panel, adding that Trump told his constituents that tests for the coronavirus were "ready."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rages against Vanity Fair for ‘phony & boring hit piece’ outlining his paranoid response to coronavirus

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at longtime antagonist Vanity Fair magazine over its recent reporting of his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Journalist Garbriel Sherman reported that Trump and his team were struggling to control the narrative and calm the jittery markets, and the president was "melting down" and telling aides that reporters might intentionally try to contract the virus and infect him during their chats on Air Force One.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The worst’ is ‘yet to come’: Task force expert warns pandemic will snowball as doctors struggle to make vaccine

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

In a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, coronavirus task force official Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that, short of dangerously "cutting corners," no coronavirus vaccine will be possible before 12 to 18 months.

In the meantime, he confirmed, that "the worst" is yet to come.

FAUCI tells lawmakers that there's no way, without "cutting corners" in detrimental ways, to produce a coronavirus vaccine in less than a year to 18 months.

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 11, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image