Congressman slams GOP senators threatening to block stimulus: ‘Maybe we should lay them off from the Senate’

On CNN Wednesday, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) lost his temper over the GOP senators threatening to stall the stimulus bill over unemployment benefits.

“Is this bill perfect? Absolutely not,” said Rose. “But what we have to understand right now is there is a fierce sense of urgency, a fierce sense of urgency for all those people I see in my district, all those nurses and doctors having to go and serve every day without PPE, or at least not enough PPE. They’re the soldiers in this front line war and we have to get them these resources. There’s a fierce sense of urgency for all those people who are now unemployed, been laid off.”

“To these senators who are saying that unemployment benefits don’t matter or that people want to be laid off, maybe we should lay them off from the Senate, because this is utterly insensitive, it is ridiculous,” continued Rose, his voice rising. “Let’s stop with the filibustering and get something done, because after this is done we’re going to have to think about what else needs to be done, because this crisis is here to stay.”

Watch below: