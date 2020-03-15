Quantcast
Conservative columnist: It’s clear Trump isn’t running the government anymore

With so many mistakes amid a crisis, it has become clear that President Donald Trump is no longer in charge, wrote conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin on Sunday.

“When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced she had reached a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it predictably did not include that payroll tax,” Rubin noted, citing Trump’s plan to help the economy. “Increasingly, the way to get anything done is for Pelosi and Mnuchin to hammer out a reasonable compromise, let Mnuchin sell it to the president and then present it as a fait accompli to the Senate Republicans who have no ideas or legislation of their own, having become vassals of the president. This is how it went on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade negotiations.”

“Today, the House is taking the next step to put Families First. We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” Pelosi wrote in her letter to colleagues, after making a deal with Mnuchin.

“This legislation is about testing, testing, testing,” she said. “To stop the spread of the virus, we have secured free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested can get their test free of charge.”

Rubin noted that Trump claimed that testing was available to anyone who wanted one and that it was rolling out smoothly. All of his “facts” had to be “corrected.”

The bill also gives paid sick leave, enhanced unemployment insurance, increased SNAP benefits, student meals for children whose schools have closed, as well as senior nutrition programs. The bill will also increase funds for Medicaid in local, state, territories, and tribal systems. It’s a huge first-step to reassure the country that they’ll be taken care of as the virus gets worse.

“Trump often announces things that are not quite ready (drive-through testing),” wrote Rubin. “As he has done for his entire career, he makes all sorts of declarations, exaggerating the speed and scope of his plans.”

Such was the case during Trump’s Rose Garden news conference this week when he said that people would be able to be tested from their own cars and that a new Google site would be launched Sunday night to help people find test sights.

“The plan to build a broadly available website is nowhere close,” the Post reported.

“Trump is incapable of mastering any level of detail or accurately conveying it to the public,” wrote Rubin. “He either cannot remember, or never understood, what he is supposed to roll out and instead often chooses to make himself look better. His penchant for ad-libbing (as he did with the disastrous result during his Oval Office speech Thursday night) causes more chaos and confusion.”

She closed by saying that it’s clear the U.S. is no longer relying on Trump to get us all through the crisis. He doesn’t have the mental capacity or the emotional capability to handle a crisis. “To the contrary, we will come through this horror only by working around an entirely unfit president.”

Read the column at the Washington Post.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
CDC recommends no more gatherings over 50 people for the next 8 weeks — including Trump rallies

President Donald Trump is officially cut off from having rallies, according to the Center for Disease Control.

A new rule was announced by the CDC Sunday, according to Bloomberg News reporter Steven Denis.

"No gatherings of any size without social distancing, hand hygiene, and protecting vulnerable populations," the guidelines say. And this will go on for eight weeks, or two months.

https://twitter.com/StevenTDennis/status/1239333493710225408

Just last week, Trump said that he wouldn't be canceling any of his rallies, but by Friday, he was changing his tune. Now it seems the CDC has barred the political rallies.

Trump lectures states and local governments to step up coronavirus testing — after he took forever to get them the kits

President Donald Trump tried lecturing states and localities on how they need to step up their efforts at testing Americans for the coronavirus.

"The individual Governors of States, and local officials, must step up their efforts on drive up testing and testing sights, working in conjunction with @CDCgov and the Federal Government!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1239323762987851778

Governors and mayors have been begging for test kits for months. It's day 46 since the coronavirus was first discovered on American shores, and for weeks people have been desperately searching for ways to get tested. At first, the test kits were somehow flawed and had to be redone. The second round of test kits had 50 percent that were contaminated. Finally, test kits are being sent out, and Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press conference Sunday that 1.9 million kits would be going out this week.

Doctor bashes Trump’s claim ‘we have control over’ the coronavirus: ‘This was really disassociated from reality’

President Donald Trump told the nation Sunday afternoon that everyone should "relax" about the coronavirus.

"It's a very contagious virus," he said. "But something we have tremendous control of."

Just moments later, Dr. Anthony Fauci corrected the president's comments, saying, "The worst is, yes, ahead for us."

Zeke Emmanuel, a former health policy adviser for the Obama administration, said that he wouldn't issue a diagnosis, but that "this was really disassociated from the reality that we're seeing out there. And he does not seem to be listening to the experts that he has."

