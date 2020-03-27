Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative pundit blasts Florida’s GOP governor for ‘risking the lives of millions’ during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been drawing a great deal of criticism this week for not being as proactive as other governors — for example, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy or Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf — when it comes to fighting the spread of coronavirus in his state. Much of the criticism has come from Democrats, but in The Bulwark, conservative writer Amanda Carpenter slams DeSantis for putting the lives of Floridians at risk — especially those who are older.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the beaches of South Florida were packed with students on spring break, which is quite a contrast to the aggressive social distancing measures being pushed by Cuomo, Murphy or Wolf in their states. Wolf, for example, has temporarily closed down all businesses he considers non-essential in Pennsylvania, from Philadelphia to Altoona to Erie.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak began,” Carpenter explains, “DeSantis might as well have stood in the middle of I-95 with a giant welcome sign saying, ‘C’mon in! The water’s fine!’ — all while spring breakers came down in droves, scattering among the sandy Petri dishes up and down his state’s coastline.”

Carpenter, who formerly served as communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, stresses that although DeSantis has taken some social distancing measures in Florida, he hasn’t done nearly enough.

“Compared to his fellow governors,” Carpenter observes, “DeSantis’ response has been almost carefree — especially given the vast numbers of out-of-state people funneling into Florida this time of year and the severe risks COVID-19 poses to older populations. A Tampa Bay Times analysis found that while he was among the early wave of governors to close bars and nightclubs, he was reluctant to close in-person dining at restaurants and gyms. He’s now closed public schools and banned visits to nursing homes, but unlike many other big states that have closed all non-essential services, Florida, by and large, remains open for business.”

Carpenter points out that in Florida, local officials have been closing beaches and issuing stay-at-home orders — whereas in other parts of the U.S., governors have been doing those things statewide. DeSantis, she notes, did issue an executive order requiring anyone coming into Florida from New York State, Connecticut or New Jersey to self-quarantine for two weeks — a measure Carpenter dismisses as “half-baked.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida, Carpenter notes, is “home to 4.3 million Americans over the age of 65” — and Covid-19 is particularly deadly for this population.

“One would think DeSantis would be willing to try basic contagion mitigation techniques,” Carpenter writes. “Not so. Following (President Donald) Trump’s lead, he’s betting Florida doesn’t need them. Ron DeSantis isn’t merely risking his political career on the coronavirus, though; he’s risking the lives of millions of Floridians.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: House members cheer as Thomas Massie’s stunt fails and coronavirus stimulus bill is approved by a voice vote

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the over $2 trillion coronavirus relief package this Friday, putting an end to the last-minute drama from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who had objected to a simple voice vote that would have required only a minimal number of lawmakers to return to the Capitol.

C-SPAN caught the moment Massie's stunt failed, showing the House erupt in applause when his efforts were shot down and the bill was approved.

Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xdk1_Llrlj4

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Epidemiologists forced to adjust pandemic spread models to account for Trump misinformation: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

According to the Washington Post, virologists and epidemiologists attempting to predict how badly the coronavirus will spread are now having to factor in the possibility it could become worse due to misinformation being shared with the public -- including claims being made by President Donald Trump.

With the president hijacking the almost daily press conferences by the White House Task Force -- charged with keeping the public informed of developments in the fight against COVID-19 ---- where he spouts opinions and provides information that is often at odds with the scientists on the dais with him -- epidemiologist's models used to predict growth patterns and quantities of life-saving personal protection equipment needed by health care workers are having to be adjusted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator overheard using a profanity to describe Republican Thomas Massie

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

House members are returning to the Capitol this Friday thanks to the antics of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who said he plans to force a typical recorded vote, which could delay passage of the bill for hours due to the need of a quorum of 216 representatives to be present.

Massie's actions sparked backlash from both sides of the aisle, with even President Trump calling for him to be thrown "out of the Republican Party."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image