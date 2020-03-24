Quantcast
Conservative radio host brutally mocked for insisting he would ‘happily die’ to save the economy

Published

1 min ago

on

According to conservative radio host and Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly, the lockdowns taking place across America in response to the coronavirus outbreak were “the biggest economic mistake in world history.”

That sentiment appears in various forms on Kelly’s Twitter feed, culminating in a general theme that argues against closing down non-essential businesses as a strategy to stem the outbreak. One Twitter user asked Kelly, and other conservative figures who’ve echoed his opinion, if he’s ready to die if his wishes of reopening the economy are granted.

“If given the choice between dying and plunging the country I love into a Great Depression, I’d happily die,” Kelly replied.

In the comment thread that opened up beneath of tweet, many accused Kelly of arguing from a position of privilege.

