Conservative radio host brutally mocked for insisting he would ‘happily die’ to save the economy

According to conservative radio host and Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly, the lockdowns taking place across America in response to the coronavirus outbreak were “the biggest economic mistake in world history.”

That sentiment appears in various forms on Kelly’s Twitter feed, culminating in a general theme that argues against closing down non-essential businesses as a strategy to stem the outbreak. One Twitter user asked Kelly, and other conservative figures who’ve echoed his opinion, if he’s ready to die if his wishes of reopening the economy are granted.

“If given the choice between dying and plunging the country I love into a Great Depression, I’d happily die,” Kelly replied.

If given the choice between dying and plunging the country I love into a Great Depression, I’d happily die. https://t.co/MznAkp3kwD — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 24, 2020

In the comment thread that opened up beneath of tweet, many accused Kelly of arguing from a position of privilege.

Go work at a Target then . Take someone’s shift — 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 (@ASegals) March 24, 2020

Glad to see ye’all finally came out of the closet and admitted you are pro death because there is nothing you worship ,more than money. Now, make yourself and everyone else happy, and get on with it instead of just tweeting about it. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 24, 2020

Dear @JesseKellyDC The option is not binary. The country will both be plunged into a Great Depression and people will die. Your delusions of control are precious. — ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@SheWhoRises) March 24, 2020

What about if you get it and then you infect people and they die? It would take 10 days for you to even know you’re sick. Meanwhile, you’re out there interacting with people. How many people are you willing to kill to save the economy? — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) March 24, 2020

whats stopping them from just finding a cliff to jump off of and sparing us all the soliloquy lol — easy breezy (@seastroyer) March 24, 2020

He says from the safety of his home studio. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 24, 2020

The gene pool will thank you. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) March 24, 2020

Get on with it then. — ItsEasyBeingGreen (@Fresh_Kermit) March 24, 2020

The Nazi Eugenics program, responsible for killing large numbers of people whom they found ‘inconvenient’, is strikingly similar to your proposal. They had ‘life, unworthy of life’ as a sweeping category applying to those who are ‘feeble’… You’re applying it to older Americans — Ken Carroll (@Crumlinfinglas) March 24, 2020

Of course not. He’s a bootlicker, a coward, and a propagandist. — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 24, 2020

Well, this is a false choice, so you’re off the hook. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) March 24, 2020