Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises by 627 in 24 hours to 4,032, the largest daily rise since the outbreak emerged
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy leapt by 627 on Friday to 4,032, officials said, an increase of 18.4 percent, which is the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
On Thursday, Italy, a country with 60 million citizens, recorded more deaths from the coronavirus than China, the source of the epidemic with a population over 20 times larger.
Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150.
The total number of cases in Italy rose to 47,021 from a previous 41,035, an increase of 14.6 percent, the Civil Protection Agency said.
The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation, with 2,549 deaths and 22,264 cases.
Of those originally infected nationwide, 5,129 had fully recovered on Friday compared to 4,440 the day before. There were 2,655 people in intensive care against a previous 2,498.
Military can be used to enforce lockdown
Earlier Friday, the Italian government announced that the military can be used to help enforce the lockdown, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, told a news conference.
“[The request to use the army] has been accepted… and 114 soldiers will be on the ground throughout Lombardy… it is still too little, but it is positive,” Fontana said. “Unfortunately we are not seeing a change of trend in the numbers, which are rising.”
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the lockdown measures would be extended beyond their original April 3 deadline. Italy enforced a nationwide lockdown on March 9 after the epidemic was determined to have reached the community transmission stage.
One factor in the high death toll so far is the high median age in Italy, which is 47 years, compared to 37 in China and 38 in the US. As a percentage of the total population, Italy has more people over the age of 80, 90 or 100 than any other major industrialised country except Japan.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
From ‘hoax’ to pandemic: Trump’s shifting rhetoric on coronavirus
From calling "hysteria" over the outbreak a Democratic hoax, to announcing a national emergency and urging all Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces, US president Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has shifted significantly in the space of a few weeks.
Trump has come in for heavy criticism from political opponents for what they say was his failure to take the threat of the virus seriously when the outbreak first emerged.
"Thirty five thousand people on average die each year from the flu. Did anyone know that?" Trump told supporters at a rally on February 28.
