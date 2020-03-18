Coronavirus economics could tilt the scales in favor of Amazon — permanently
As Americans try to stay home to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading further, Amazon is seeing a lot more demand from listless shoppers who don’t want to go out if they don’t have to and have time to kill.While Amazon is seeing an increase in demand, small businesses around the country are being forced to close indefinitely or are seeing far fewer customers, and business owners are worried about if this emergency could bankrupt them. Amazon was already driving down demand for many of these businesses, and this pandemic could permanently tilt the scales in Amazon’s favor.Amazon announce…
2020 Election
Biden woos Sanders supporters: ‘I hear you’
White House hopeful Joe Biden spent the last year clashing over policy with Bernie Sanders, but on Tuesday the frontrunner openly courted his leftist rival's young voters, telling them: "I hear you."
After scoring decisive primary victories in Florida and Illinois that saw Biden march closer to the Democratic presidential nomination, the former vice president said it was time to unite the party's factions in order to defeat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in November.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump delaying the 2020 election could make a Vermont Democrat president of the United States
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis piece suggesting that President Donald Trump would risk making Speaker Nancy Pelosi president if he attempted to delay the 2020 presidential election.
Attorney and journalist Ian Millhiser took contention with that account.
Here is the argument he laid out on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/imillhiser/status/1240108944422506498
https://twitter.com/imillhiser/status/1240109741445087237
Breaking Banner
‘It’s like armageddon’: US leads massive coronavirus economic stimulus, EU shuts borders
The United States led a multi-billion dollar global fight-back against economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus Tuesday and Germany's chancellor announced the shutting of EU borders to stem the pandemic's ferocious spread.
After coming under criticism that they were mismanaging the response, both London and Washington announced massive economic stimulus packages.
President Donald Trump said the White House was discussing a "substantial" spending bill with Congress that would include immediate cash payments to US citizens in a bid to pull the economy from growing fears of recession.