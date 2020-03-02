Coronavirus fears close the Louvre
Coronavirus cases surged in Italy, and France closed the world-famous Louvre Museum on Sunday as the deadly outbreak that began in China sent fear rising across Western Europe, threatening its tourism industry.The number of countries hit by the virus climbed past 60, and the death toll worldwide reached at least 3,000.Meanwhile, a New York City couple is being monitored for COVID-19 after traveling to Iran, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.It’s unclear when the couple traveled to Iran, where there have been 54 deaths from the virus and at least 978 cases, the New York Post reported.New fr…
Are the US and Europe destined for splitsville?
The alliance between the United States and Europe is broken. That much became clear over three days of intensive discussions in Munich last month. To be sure, it can be fixed. But that will take a fundamental readjustment in policy and direction on both sides of the Atlantic.Every year, top U.S. and European officials gather in February at the Munich Security Conference to assess the state of their alliance. The tone was set by conference organizers, who coined the phrase “Westlessness” as the theme for the conference. Both the world and the West itself, they suggested, were becoming less west... (more…)
Most Asia markets rise as bargain-hunting offsets coronavirus fears
Most Asian markets rose Monday as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's global rout, but investors continue to fret over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus as the worldwide death toll rises.
After equities suffered their worst week since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, central banks began to flag support measures, with Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hinting at a fresh interest rate cut at the bank's next meeting.
Still, analysts warned of further turmoil on trading floors as governments struggle to contain the disease, which has now killed more than 3,000 people and infected almost 90,000.