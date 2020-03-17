Coronavirus forces Kentucky Derby postponement
This year’s Kentucky Derby has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, race organisers confirmed on Tuesday.
It is the first time the US racing showpiece has been postponed since 1945, when the race was eventually held in June due to World War II.
Traditionally held each year on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, this year’s race will now take place on September 5.
Churchill Downs chief executive Bill Carstanjen said Tuesday the escalating COVID-19 crisis had left race organizers with no choice but to delay the race.
“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community,” Carstanjen said.
“The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic.”
The Kentucky Derby is the first and most prestigious leg of US racing’s Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.
The Derby is renowned for its huge crowds, with more than 150,000 fans thronging Churchill Downs racetrack watch the spectacle in recent years.
It is the latest high-profile sporting event to be postponed or cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Several racing events in other countries have also been hit, with Britain’s Grand National at Aintree being cancelled on Monday.
Sport in the United States has ground to a virtual standstill, with basketball, soccer, baseball and ice hockey all halting or delaying the start of their respective seasons while college basketball’s “March Madness” tournament has been cancelled.
The Masters golf tournament at Augusta has also been postponed due to the crisis as authorities impose regional lockdowns and limits on large gatherings of fans to halt the spread of the virus.
Naomi Klein warns of ‘coronavirus capitalism’ in new video detailing the battle before us
In a new video from The Intercept, author and activist Naomi Klein explains how the Trump administration and other governments across the globe are "exploiting" the coronavirus outbreak "to push for no-strings-attached corporate bailouts and regulatory rollbacks," and urges working people worldwide to resist such efforts and demand real support from political leaders during the ongoing crisis.
Klein, author of the 2007 book The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism, notes that President Donald Trump has pushed for a payroll tax cut that could bankrupt Social Security; promised help to major polluters like airlines, cruise companies, and fossil fuel firms that are driving climate disruption; and met with executives of private health insurance companies—in the words of Klein, "the very ones who have made sure that so many Americans cannot afford the care they need."
Critics rebuke Trump’s racist coronavirus remarks as ‘dangerous’
President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus" on Tuesday, prompting critics to accuse him not only of "a mean spirited distraction" but also intensifying racism and xenophobia.
"Cuomo wants 'all states to be treated the same,'" Trump tweeted Tuesday. "But all states aren't the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big 'hotspot', West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it...."
WATCH: Mnuchin says he’s ‘looking at sending checks to Americans immediately’
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”
Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately...Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks."
Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K.