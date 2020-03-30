Coronavirus: France reports record 418 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll surpasses 3000
French health authorities reported 418 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 3,024 or an increase of 16 percent, making France the fourth country to cross the 3,000 fatalities threshold after China, Italy, and Spain
The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.
Health agency director Jérôme Salomon told a news conference that the number of cases had risen to 44,550, a rise of 11 percent in 24 hours.
However, the actual number could be much higher as only those deemed at high risk are currently being tested.
According to Salomon, the most reliable indicator of the virus’ spread is the daily admissions to hospital and intensive care.
“From the end of this week, we should have less people who are arriving at hospital and going into intensive care,” he said.
Salomon said 5,107 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 10 percent compared to Monday, an increase speeding up again after slowing for two days.
France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials have repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)
Trump takes another step towards authoritarianism as America grapples with the coronavirus pandemic
No sooner did Donald Trump sign the $2-trillion coronavirus aid bill last Friday than he immediately made clear that he intends to break the new law to insist on his own powers, not those dictated by Congress, in seeing how money gets spent.
One of the main blocking points to the bill as originally outlined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus was that bailout monies would be given to businesses and industries by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin without any oversight or even any disclosure for six months, after the November elections.
Naturally, Democrats balked and forced Mnuchin and the White House to retreat before the bill became law.
How the coronavirus pandemic could soon explode into a constitutional crisis
Coronavirus is reshaping our world in nearly every conceivable way — from shutting down borders to making handshaking verboten — and we need to be prepared for more changes coming down the pike. With enough foresight, we might be able to mitigate the damage of some of the costlier developments before they arise.
That’s why David Daley, a senior fellow for Fair Vote and author the new book “UNRIGGED: How Americans Are Battling to Save Democracy,” is sounding the alarm about the prospects for the 2020 election.
“The biggest fear is that this public health crisis explodes into a constitutional crisis,” Daley told me.
DOJ turns over full Mueller report to judge who will rule on lifting William Barr’s redactions
The Department of Justice on Monday turned over an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation to a federal judge.
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton of the District of Columbia has pledge to conduct an independent review of the redactions after he questioned the impartiality of Attorney General William Barr.
DOJ turns over unredacted Mueller report to US District Judge Reggie Walton in DC, per court order // Earlier: https://t.co/4AwQXqswHt pic.twitter.com/uuJ2x3u8uF