Coronavirus has finally broken Trump’s ‘reality distortion field’: CNN’s John Avlon
CNN’s John Avlon on Tuesday said that coronavirus has finally broken President Donald Trump’s ability to lie his way out of a crisis.
During his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon explained how Trump’s usual approach to handling crises had completely failed in the face of a global pandemic.
“President Trump’s superpower is his reality distortion field — he can convince himself and many of his supporters that facts don’t matter,” Avlon said. “It turns out that his kryptonite is coronavirus. Because Trump’s four-step formula — deny, distract, deflect, and divide — doesn’t have any positive impact on this pandemic or the American people.”
He then noted that Trump’s somewhat more restrained performance at Monday’s press conference was a seeming acknowledgement that he can’t bluff his way out of the crisis as he bluffed his way out of getting impeached for trying to shake down the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
“It is the belated realization he can’t hype his way out of the problem,” Avlon said. “The facts are bad and will get worse. That’s in large part because the test kits the president promised were available to anyone who wanted one were not available and still not widely available.”
Watch the video below.
‘Fast and furious’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta sounds the alarm on now-accelerating coronavirus spread among medical professionals
On CNN Tuesday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed the disastrous toll coronavirus is already taking on doctors and hospitals.
"I'm about to let you in on a conversation I've been having with some of my colleagues here in Atlanta, at the Emory hospitals," said Gupta. "I want to preface by saying, look, what you're hearing over the last 24 hours, 48 hours is pretty concerning, alarming. We're going to get through this pandemic. We're going to get through this. It is going to take time, but we thought we would give you an idea of what doctors are facing in hospitals now. I would like to bring in my colleague Dr. Carlos del Rio, who is the dean of Emory at Grady Hospital. We have been colleagues for a long time, traveled around the world together."
‘Lack of testing is killing us!’ Epidemiologist sounds alarm on CNN about worsening coronavirus disaster
An epidemiologist went on CNN Tuesday to sound the alarm about how completely unprepared the United States is to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN that American medical professionals' response to the virus is still being hampered by a shortage of testing kits.
Specifically, Marrazzo said that the lack of sufficient kits was also hurting supplies of needed medical equipment to combat the disease.
"This lack of diagnostic testing is really killing us," she said. "And the reason is, because when we have somebody come in who we think might have a good chance of infection, we immediately have to don the most protective personal protective equipment, the shield, all that sort of stuff. We can't stop using that equipment until we are sure that person doesn't have the infection. So when you prolong the time to get that result back, you're burning through a lot of that equipment."