Coronavirus: Italy says infections have topped 10,000, marks highest single-day death toll of 168
Italy recorded 168 deaths Tuesday from the coronavirus, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000. Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the disease and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.
Italy‘s first day under a nationwide lockdown came after a decree signed late Monday by Premier Giuseppe Conte ordered the nationwide restrictions on movement. Panic buying erupted, prompting the government to assure citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked.
Conte’s office said runs on supermarkets went counter to the intent of the new decree, which aims to prevent Italians from congregating. Soldiers and police enforced the travel ban and Carabinieri teams patrolled cafes to make sure owners were keeping customers a metre apart.
St. Peter’s Square and St. Peter’s Basilica have also been closed to tourists and guided groups because of coronavirus — although individual members of the faithful can enter the basilica to pray, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
A statement said the Vatican would also be closing its post office in the square, which draws many tourists, as well as its bookstore and photo service. A cafeteria inside the Vatican for employees would also close. All measures will remain in effect until April. 3.
Tuesday’s Italian toll raised the number of deaths outside China to 1,115, according to an AFP tally.
Donald Trump claims coronavirus will just ‘go away’ if Americans ‘stay calm’
President Donald Trump was on Capitol Hill begging lawmakers for a stimulus package to save the stock market from continuing its decline. Yet, at the same time, he said that everything was fine and would go away soon.
"Just stay calm - it will go away," said Trump. "It's really working out."
Trump has pitched the idea of a payroll tax, but there's no chance of it happening without Democrats involved and he hasn't met with them as of yet.
Gleefully ignorant Trump fiddles as health officials scramble to contain deadly coronavirus outbreak
Worried about the coronavirus? Then you’ll be frightened to learn about Donald Trump’s cheapskate budget proposals for fighting disease.
His 2021 budget year plan calls for cutting 7.2% cut from the National Institutes of Health budget. That’s almost $3 billion.
The good news is that the proposed spending cut would be less severe than Trump’s first budget plan. Trump recommends a 23.5% cut three years ago. That would have reduced NIH spending by $7.7 billion to $25.1 billion.
With 700+ coronavirus cases in US and 7 in Mexico, Trump rebuked for again touting border wall as solution
"Perhaps the wall is to protect Mexico?"
President Donald Trump was condemned Tuesday for suggesting that a wall along the southern U.S. border would in any way protect Americans from the coronavirus outbreak which has spread to more than 100 countries, infecting more than 750 people in the United States so far as testing continues to lag.