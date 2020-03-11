Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus layoffs have begun — here are the industries bleeding jobs

Published

1 min ago

on

The stock market has fallen thousands of points as the coronavirus outbreak has turned into a full-blown global pandemic. And the losses are terrible news for anyone with retirement investments.

But even worse, there are business losses behind those stock market drops. And with those losses come layoffs of workers around the country. According to the Washington Post, those layoffs have already started to happen in several industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the Port of Los Angeles, 145 drivers have been laid off and others have been sent home without pay as massive ships from China have stopped arriving and work has dried up,” reported the Post. “At travel agencies in Atlanta and Los Angeles, several workers lost their jobs as bookings evaporated. A stage-lighting company in Las Vegas called Christie Lites laid off about 20 workers this week and a hotel in downtown Seattle is doing away with an entire department, former employees of both said. As many as 50 people lost their jobs after the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin.”

The Post profiled some of the people affected by the economic downturn.

“On Monday in Los Angeles, Sam Creighton was called into a mandatory noon meeting at which she and 20 colleagues were fired from the China Visa Service Center,” said the report. “Creighton helped Americans get travel documents to China, but business plummeted as groups and individuals canceled trips to Asia out of virus fear. The company used to process around 400 visas a month. In February, that fell to 22.”

“These early coronavirus-related jobs cuts appear to have mostly affected younger, entry-level employees and gig workers,” said the report. “Workers receiving pink slips said that they have no idea whether these layoffs will be permanent or temporary and that it is nearly impossible to look for another job right now, with many companies instituting hiring freezes. Uncertainty is high, and as people lose jobs — or fear losing jobs — they typically scale back spending even more, which has a ripple effect on local economies.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace hammering Trump for saying he wants acting secretaries: ‘It’s coming back to bite him in the butt’

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace went off on President Donald Trump for being so gleeful in the past about having "acting" secretaries that are merely political pals instead of experts. That is now coming back to bite him, said the host.

"It always struck me that this would be where we'd end up," said Wallace. "That the president's incompetence, that the desire and the gleeful nature with which he said, 'I like acting secretaries.' You know, it was just, 'I like gutting my cabinet of confirmed secretaries. I like that they're all on edge, waiting for my approval on Twitter.' This is now coming back and biting him in the butt."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House officials and right-wing media are helping to spread Trump’s coronavirus misinformation: op-ed

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

In the op-ed for The Atlantic this Wednesday, McKay Coppins contends that President Trump has been on a mission to create an alternative reality ever since the coronavirus became a reality here in the U.S. According to Trump, COVID-19 poses the same threat as the regular flu, and the media coverage of the story is a "hoax."

Now that health officials warning about the situation can no longer be ignored, Trump is continuing to play down the seriousness of the epidemic, and he's getting help from the same multi-platform propaganda apparatus he’s relying on for reelection in November, according to Coppins.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump snaps at CNN’s Acosta for asking about health officials contradicting his coronavirus claims

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump snapped at CNN reporter Jim Acosta for asking about the White House's own officials who contradict what the president says about the coronavirus.

"What do you say to Americans who are concerned that you're not taking this seriously enough and that some of your statements don't match what your health experts are saying?" asked Acosta.

"That's CNN. Fake news," Trump dismissed the question.

Trump was speaking after a meeting with Wall Street bank CEOs, which happened as the Dow Jones hit "bear market" territory at its close Wednesday. He took a few questions from the press during the photo opportunity, and Acosta asked the question. Trump was furious and kicked the press out.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image