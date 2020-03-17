Coronavirus patient gave false name and address — and now no one can find her: mayor
A woman who went to East Orange General Hospital and tested positive for the coronavirusgave a false name and Newark address to doctors, and now the mayor of the largest city in New Jersey is pleading with her to come forward.“Because you gave a false name – because you gave a false address – you put yourself and many, many people at risk,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a video address. “Not only just in the City of Newark, but all of the surrounding cities in this state as well.”Local health officials responded to the Newark address the woman provided but did not find her, Baraka said. No o…
Driving shotgun during the pandemic: Here’s how delivery drivers are keeping things moving.
When I meet Will DeRoberts at the Tito’s Burritos in Boonton, he’s already pulling on a latex glove.It’s the start of his lunch shift driving for DoorDash in the Boonton and Parsippany-Troy Hills area in Morris County.“Are you here for Alex?” a worker calls over to him.“Yes,” he says, approaching the counter. He grabs the paper bags — burritos, a quesadilla and some dessert — with his gloved hand, placing it in a red, insulated bag with the DoorDash logo on the side.Will loads the food in the back of his SUV, a blue-ish 2005 Toyota Highlander, and we climb in. He peels his latex glove off and ... (more…)
Former GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison
SAN DIEGO — Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to11 months in federal prison for conspiring with his wife to illegally use more than $150,000 of his campaign money for personal benefit.U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan handed down the sentence at a hearing for the California Republican from Alpine. Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a felony conspiracy charge, one of 60 counts in an August 2018 indictment that also named his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret.Both Duncan, 43, and Margaret Hunter, 44, pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned, then changed th... (more…)