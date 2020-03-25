Coronavirus stimulus bill would ban companies owned by Trump or his children from receiving bailout money

A provision in the massive bill prohibits “businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress, and heads of executive departments from receiving loans or investments from Treasury programs.”

A massive coronavirus stimulus plan that the Senate and White House agreed to in the early hours of Wednesday morning would bar any companies owned or controlled by President Donald Trump, the president’s children, Vice President Mike Pence, or members of Congress from receiving any taxpayer bailout money, according to a summary of the legislation circulated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The sprawling $2 trillion bill, which has not yet been released in full, would “prohibit businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress, and heads of executive departments from receiving loans or investments from Treasury programs,” Schumer’s summary states.

“The children, spouses, and in-laws of the aforementioned principals are also included in this prohibition,” the document adds.

Trump in recent days has voiced his desire for the hotel industry to be among the corporate beneficiaries of any congressional stimulus legislation and—after being pressed repeatedly by reporters—has refused to vow that his own companies would not receive money from any taxpayer bailout programs.

The president also asserted that he will personally oversee the corporate bailout funds. “We’re going to make good deals,” Trump said during a press briefing on Monday.

“Several Trump-branded properties have been affected by the virus-induced demand crash, as well as state and local restrictions on going out in public,” Bloomberg reported Wednesday morning.

REPORTER: Will you commit that no money from the emergency stimulus bill will go to your own properties? TRUMP: “I have no idea what they’re talking about. Everything is changing. But I have no idea … let’s just see what happens.” (That’s definitely not a yes!) pic.twitter.com/PoMw96bFAi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2020