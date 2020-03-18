Quantcast
Coronavirus task force briefing devolves into Trump attack on ‘sleepy Joe Biden’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump used his platform at a coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday to attack Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The president pivoted to the election after a reporter observed that his “credibility rating” had taken a hit over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump replied by pivoting to the 2020 election.

“I see that they’re very high,” the president said, insisting that “95% of the Republican Party” backs him.

“We just had a poll that was done by a very reputable group where I’m beating sleepy Joe Biden by a lot in the state of Florida,” he continued. “And in other states. So, I don’t really know who you’re talking about.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.


