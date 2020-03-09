Cory Booker backs Joe Biden
U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has thrown his support to former Vice President Joe Biden, just one day before “mini Super Tuesday.”
“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Sen. Booker, who ended his own campaign for president in January, said. “He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll
show there's more that unites us than divides us.
He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.
That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020
2020 Election
Cory Booker backs Joe Biden
U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has thrown his support to former Vice President Joe Biden, just one day before "mini Super Tuesday."
"The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Sen. Booker, who ended his own campaign for president in January, said. "He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges."
The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll show there's more that unites us than divides us.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders denies telling political prisoner ‘I don’t know what’s so wrong with’ Cuba
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Sunday denied saying “I don’t know what’s so wrong with” Cuba during a visit with a political prisoner on the island six years ago.Sanders, a U.S. senator seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination, was part of a U.S. delegation that met in 2014 with prisoner Alan Gross, who was serving a 15-year sentence on charges of espionage. Gross, who was released months after the meeting, told NPR and the Miami Herald last week that he was appalled when Sanders appeared to defend the country.Sanders’ campaign has declined to comment. But when pressed by Fox News S... (more…)
2020 Election
Did sexism stop Elizabeth Warren?
Elizabeth Warren’s withdrawal from the Democratic presidential contest means the field of people who have a plausible chance of being elected president is down to three — all men. In a campaign that featured an unprecedented number of women candidates, many Americans hoped the male monopoly on the presidency would finally be broken. But not this year, it appears.Last September, Warren led the Democratic field in a YouGov poll, but she fared poorly once primary and caucus votes were cast. Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris and Marianne Williamson gave up long before that. Though Amy Klobuchar ma... (more…)