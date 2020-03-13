Quantcast
Could Donald Trump have infected his entire Coronavirus Task Force during press conference?

March 13, 2020

Following President Donald Trump’s Friday press conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” wondered if he might have infected his entire Coronavirus Task Force.

“He’s still out there shaking hands with people,” NBC News national affairs analyst John Heilemann told anchor Nicolle Wallace.

“I know these are small things, but we are trying to correct and model good behavior for tens of millions of Americans who are not supposed to be doing certain things. Some of the most basic things are we’re not supposed to be shaking hands with people,” he explained. “The president shook hands with multiple people who were standing out there.”

Heilemann described everyone touching the microphone and described the press conference as a “petri dish.”

“It’s just stunning,” Wallace said.

“He was in contact with the same official or someone from the same delegation who tested positive,” she noted. “Donald Trump says he doesn’t have any symptoms, but he could be positive. He just shook hands with the CEOs of four major companies and stood within spitting distance of every member of this country’s Coronavirus Task Force.”

Dr. Irwin Redlener said Trump’s behavior was “irrational.”

“They are doing exactly what we’re telling people not to do,” he noted.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
