COVID-19 mortality was 1.4 percent in outbreak epicenter: study
The novel coronavirus proved deadly in 1.4 percent of all people infected in the Chinese outbreak city of Wuhan, far lower than global estimates of the killer pandemic, researchers said Thursday.
COVID-19 cases are soaring, with more than 200,000 confirmed since cases emerged in Wuhan late last year.
The World Health Organization said this month that COVID-19 proves deadly in 3.4 percent of confirmed cases.
But with limited testing capacity and confirmed cases likely to be towards the severe end of the spectrum, several experts have suggested the true mortality rate may be significantly lower.
A team of researchers in China has now reviewed eight separate public and private data sources on COVID-19 in Wuhan, and believe they have come up with a more accurate mortality estimate.
These include: data on confirmed cases with no contact with the market where the outbreak originated; confirmed air passenger cases; age distribution of confirmed cases and deaths; and time between onset and death.
They found that the probability of dying after developing COVID-19 symptoms was 1.4 percent.
“Estimation of true case numbers — necessary to determine the severity per case — is challenging in the setting of an overwhelmed healthcare system that cannot ascertain cases effectively,” said the study, published in Nature Medicine.
As of February 29, mainland China had 79,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,838 deaths — meaning 3.54 percent of patients diagnosed with the disease later died.
But the authors said that milder cases presenting few or no symptoms are missing from data sets, and suggested their estimates were a better way to view the virus and the problem it poses.
“The number of severe outcomes or deaths in the population is most strongly dependent on how ill an infected person is likely to become, and this question should be the focus of attention,” they wrote.
– Age matters –
The analysis, led by Joseph Wu, a renowned epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, also examined the likelihood of death across age ranges.
Compared with those aged 30-59 years, those above 59 were roughly 5.1 times more likely to die after infection.
Those under 30 were 60 percent less likely to die than the median age group.
The authors concluded that the risk of contracting a moderate to severe infection increased roughly four percent per year among adults aged 30-60 years.
Chinese authorities undertook a near-total lockdown of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, confining more than 11 million people to their homes for weeks.
They also constructed a new hospital in the city to deal with COVID-19 case loads.
On Wednesday China reported just one new domestic case, compared to over 1,000 per day at the epidemic’s peak.
Wu said his estimates should help inform policymakers at a time when several European countries are undergoing lock downs.
“Estimates of both the observed and unobserved infections are essential for informing the development and evaluation of public health strategies, which need to be traded off against economic, social and personal freedom costs,” he wrote.
‘Inadequate’ White House stimulus plan helps wealthy corporations far more than workers: Rep. Ro Khanna
Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus at polling places, many Americans stayed home. Nearly one in five households have already experienced a layoff or a reduction in work due to the pandemic. Trump wants to inject more than $1 trillion into the economy and send a $1,000 check to everyone. This comes as the Senate is set to consider a multibillion-dollar package bill passed by the Democrat-led House Monday night that includes significantly weakened paid sick leave measures. We get response from California Congressmember Ro Khanna, who has also co-sponsored a bill for an emergency Earned Income Tax Credit that would give up to $6,000 to everyone who made less than $130,000 last year. His Bay Area district has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and about 7 million residents there have been told to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7.
2020 Election
Trump had a game plan to destroy Joe Biden in the general election — but coronavirus has ruined it: analysis
On Thursday, Politico's Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki analyzed how the global coronavirus pandemic has upended President Donald Trump's campaign strategy to take down former Vice President Joe Biden.
"President Donald Trump’s top political advisers in recent weeks envisioned unleashing a massive advertising campaign against Joe Biden to define him for the general election before he had a chance to recover from the primary," they wrote. "Then the novel coronavirus arrived."
"With the death toll rising and daily life grinding to a halt, Trump’s sprawling political operation has put on hold any plans to use its nine-figure war chest to unload on the former vice president," they continued. "The strategy, mimicking the playbook of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign against Mitt Romney, was aimed at crippling the lesser-funded Biden before he could unify the Democratic Party behind him and marshal his forces for November. "The reprieve is a blessing for Biden: Rather than spending valuable time fending off an assault, he is free to present himself as a steady leader amid a national crisis and to regroup for the general election."
Virus whistleblower doctor punished ‘inappropriately’: Chinese probe
Police in China's virus epicentre Wuhan acted "inappropriately" by punishing a doctor who blew the whistle on the outbreak that has now killed more than 9,000 worldwide, a Chinese government investigation found Thursday.
Li Wenliang, one of a group of doctors in Wuhan who shared posts on social media warning of a SARS-like virus spreading in the city in December, was reprimanded by police for sharing the information and made to sign a statement agreeing not to commit any more "law-breaking actions."
Li's death from the virus in February prompted a national outpouring of grief as well as anger at the government's handling of the crisis, and bold demands for freedom of speech.