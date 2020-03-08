CPAC founder who touched both Trump and virus patient insists president ‘scrubbed’ hands at event
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), assured viewers of Fox News that President Donald Trump repeatedly “scrubbed” his hands while at the event
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Schlapp spoke about the coronavirus patient who attended CPAC.
“We had Purell and hand sanitizer stations — I think over 30 of then all over the conference,” Schlapp insisted. “I think everybody was scrubbing down all the time because they realized they were at a very big public event.”
Schlapp confirmed that he had incidental contact with the infected person. But he did not say whether it was before or after he shook President Donald Trump’s hand.
“I can tell you, when the president was on site at CPAC, he lives by what he tells us,” Schlapp explained. “Because I saw him scrubbing down his hands and clean his hands more than once while he was on the premises.”
“And I did the same,” he added. “My wife was squirting Purell in my hands at every moment.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘I don’t want to’: Ben Carson panics America by refusing to reveal ‘plan’ for cruise ship patients
A Sunday interview with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson may have done more harm than good when it comes to assuring Americans that the Trump administration has the coronavirus under control.
In an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Carson -- who is a former neurosurgeon but not an infectious disease expert -- compared COVID-19 to the common flu.
Stephanopoulos noted that the Grand Princess is scheduled to dock in Oakland this week with infected passengers.
"What plan is in place to deal with the 3,500 people onboard?" the ABC host asked.
Carson, however, declined to reveal the plan.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s surgeon general grilled by CNN’s Tapper about persistent White House coronavirus lies
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" early Sunday morning, the Surgeon General of the U.S. was repeatedly put on the spot by host Jake Tapper over the bungled response to the coronavirus Donald Trump's administration and the persistent lies being spouted by White House officials.
Speaking with Dr. Jerome Adams, the CNN host admitted that the public should not panic about the growing epidemic before sharing clips of Trump advisors Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow telling reporters that the epidemic has been contained.
"That's not true," Tapper said after the clips rolled. "It's not contained, it's not relatively contained. Have you expressed your desire for people in the White House to share the facts and be honest?"
2020 Election
Russian state media freaks out over Biden surge and urges Trump and the GOP to ramp up attacks: report
According to the Daily Beast's Russian media expert Julia Davis, the Kremlin is not pleased that Joe Biden scored large victories in the Super Tuesday primaries and is actively cheerleading Republicans opening up new inquiries into the former vice president and his son.
According the columnist, "Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories in 10 out of 14 state primaries caused shock waves not only in the United States, but in Russia," she wrote before adding, "State media there have been confidently predicting the Democratic Party's nomination of Bernie Sanders, which would lead, they are sure, to the re-election of their favorite, President Donald J. Trump."