Quantcast
Connect with us

Cruise industry can’t use the stimulus because they aren’t American companies — but White House says they want to make an exception

Published

55 mins ago

on

One of the industries seeking a bailout amid the coronavirus pandemic is the cruise industry — tourism has crashed as the disaster has unfolded, particularly after the disastrous and well-publicized incidents of cruise passengers being quarantined on their own ships.

But the cruise industry would be an odd choice for a bailout for a simple reason: Most of these companies are not American. Even most of the cruise lines that target American tourists typically register their ships in foreign ports and employ mainly foreign workers, to avoid U.S. tax, labor, and environmental laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

And indeed, according to CNBC reporter Kayla Tausche, this could make bailing out the industry difficult, because the stimulus programs are not targeted at offshore entities. But the administration has nonetheless reportedly promised that a “bipartisan Senate group” is working on carving out an exception for them.

President Donald Trump also happens to be personal friends with Micky Arison, the chairman of cruise industry giant Carnival Corp. Carnival also helped sponsor Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” for several years.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Alex Jones ordered to pay an additional $20,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Right-wing firebrand has had a slew of legal troubles lately. Not only did a judge tell him to stop trying to sell miracle coronavirus cures, he recently lost an appeal of his case against Sandy Hook parents, the Huffington Post reported.

Jones alleged consistently that Sandy Hook never happened and took his conspiracy theory to an outright war against the families who lost their children. Some were forced to move for their own protection.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White supremacist who plotted hospital bombing was in touch with radicalized Army soldier: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

This week, a white supremacist named Timothy Wilson was killed in a shootout with the FBI after trying to detonate a car bomb at a medical complex in Kansas City, Missouri. But according to ABC News, U.S. prosecutors believe he did not hatch his plan alone.

"The suspected white supremacist who plotted to bomb a hospital facing the coronavirus crisis was in touch with a then-active U.S. Army soldier who wanted to launch his own attack on a major American news network and discussed targeting a Democratic presidential candidate, according to an FBI alert summarizing the case," reported Mike Levine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump administration’s lack of experience has left the VA and other departments getting updates from cable news

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

The New York Times reported Thursday that one of the greatest obstacles for President Donald Trump in responding to the coronavirus crisis has been that he is missing so many crucial staff in key positions.

There are a total of 75 senior positions in the Department of Homeland Security, 20 are either vacant or filled by "acting" officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf. He was the most recent Trump official who struggled under questioning by the U.S. Senate about how many respirators and protective masks were available from the federal government.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image