Cuba blasts US ‘lies’ over virus medical help
Cuba hit out at the United States on Thursday over a “campaign of discredit and lies” against the doctors it has sent around the world to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Following requests in recent weeks, communist Cuba has sent medical teams to Italy, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Grenada, Suriname, Jamaica and Belize.
The export of medical services is one of the pillars of the Cuban economy that has suffered almost six decades of crippling US sanctions, bringing in $6.3 billion in 2018, according to official figures.
“The American government’s campaign of discredit is immoral in any circumstances, and it’s particularly offensive for Cuba and the world in times of a pandemic that threatens all of us,” said the foreign ministry.
The US State Department is waging “a continuous and exacerbated campaign of discredit and lies against the international medical cooperation supplied by Cuba,” the ministry said in a diplomatic protest statement.
“#Cuba offers its international medical missions to those afflicted with #COVID-19 only to make up the money it lost when countries stopped participating in the abusive program,” said the State Department on Twitter.
Cuba, which is world renown for its medical training program, has more than 30,000 doctors working in 61 countries.
However, following governmental swings from leftist allies to right-wing opponents, several countries — including Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and El Salvador — sent the doctors home to Cuba.
The State Department said the Cuban state, which provides free education, “keeps most of the salary its doctors and nurses earn while serving in its international medical missions while exposing them to egregious labor conditions.”
“Host countries seeking Cuba’s help for #COVID-19 should scrutinize agreements and end labor abuses.”
Cuba says it pays its medical professionals enough money to cover their expenses in their host country, on top of a salary of around $50 a month paid in Cuba.
The rest of the money made from the program helps ensure health and education remain free for everyone on the Caribbean island nation, Havana says.
Photo: Woman Wearing a Face Mask Against Coronavirus (Yamil LAGE AFP)
Italy’s dead overwhelm morgues as coronavirus death toll tops 8,000
An overwhelmed Italian city at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday sent more of its dead to nearby towns for cremation as the country's world-leading toll topped 8,000.
Officials in Rome reported 662 new deaths and 6,153 infections -- largely in line with the figures reported throughout the week.
The rise in daily deaths edged down to the lowest point in the crisis -- 8.8 percent -- while the infection rate stood at around eight percent for the fourth day running.
But the numbers are not dropping much further and Italians appear to be coming to terms with the realisation that two weeks of life under lockdown have not made the disease go away.
CNN’s Jake Tapper slams ‘partisan morons’ claiming that coronavirus is only a blue-state problem
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti demolished the claim from right-wing pundits that the novel coronavirus is better understood as a problem for Democratic states than for America as a whole.
"For anybody listening, out there, to say I'm different from the smallest town: No matter where you are, this is coming to you," said Garcetti. "Everybody is the new whatever the worst city is right now, and take all the measures you can now to make sure people are home."
Here’s what it is like at Liberty University — which has refused to shut down due to coronavirus
by Alec MacGillis
Three Liberty University students, a young man and two women, sat eating lunch on Wednesday afternoon at a small table in the common dining area of the student union on the sprawling campus perched high above Lynchburg, Virginia. They compared notes on the suntans and burns they’d gotten on beaches during spring break last week. They joked about what it would be like to take the college’s gun-range classes remotely. A fourth student with a backpack strolled up to the table to chat with them for a few minutes.