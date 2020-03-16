Cuomo hailed as ‘acting president’ for showing leadership while Trump decimated for bragging ‘everybody is so well unified’
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning in an apparent attempt to deflect from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s highly-detailed and well-thought out plan to coordinate closings and resources with the state governors on his border, Connecticut and New Jersey. The plan looks at all aspects of state government and how those affect people who live in those areas.
Everybody is so well unified and working so hard. It is a beautiful thing to see. They love our great Country. We will end up being stronger than ever before!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020
For example, the tri-state area governors agreed to close bars, restaurants, and casinos so residents and visitors won’t just cross state lines and risk transmitting the coronavirus infection to an even greater area.
Cuomo was praised for showing leadership – and Trump was decimated for not.
Cuomo blasts Trump for failed federal leadership that is feeding the coronavirus chaos. pic.twitter.com/6sQxYPAcSi
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2020
“This is a national pandemic,” @NYGovCuomo says. “But there are no national rules.”
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 16, 2020
It appears to me that the @realDonaldTrump administration and @GOP moved *extremely* quickly to erect concentration camps for children seeking asylum, but I see no evidence of any effort to use Army Corps to set up temporary ICU and hospital units.
— Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) March 16, 2020
Cuomo says he will deploy the National Guard to work with private contractors to build out college dorms, former nursing homes etc into triage unit to prepare for hospital overflow.
He has asked Trump to do something similar in an op-ed, but Trump has done nothing.
— Amy Siskind ️ (@Amy_Siskind) March 16, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is effectively acting President of the United States during this crisis.
— Matt Rogers (@Politidope) March 16, 2020
Delusional or lying?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) March 16, 2020
Cuomo is sounding how Trump is supposed to sound. What a difference.
— Amy Siskind ️ (@Amy_Siskind) March 16, 2020
Criticize Andrew Cuomo for lots of things (and, believe me, I can), but he’s kicking ass right now at this coronavirus press conference. He’s showing Trump what a leader does who gives a damn and understands even minimal medical science.
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 16, 2020
Cuomo showing Trump what a leader should be doing. What a difference it would make right now.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 16, 2020
Cuomo is schooling Trump on how to deal with #CoronavirusOutbreak.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 16, 2020
Andrew Cuomo is doing exactly what we pay the federal government to do. Donald Trump should be embarrassed.https://t.co/Fy5kdn4pmz
— Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 16, 2020
Thank you Governor Andrew Cuomo for picking up the ball that Trump has so clearly dropped and calming the Country down with your thoughtful and firm Leadership
— Mayday Mindy (@maydaymindy9) March 16, 2020
Cuomo makes sense. Use the military to build hospitals so we don’t get overwhelmed. They built them in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, build them here! Why hasn’t Trump or Pence thought of this?#betterthantrump
— David Hoffman (@atDavidHoffman) March 16, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo just made Donald Trump look so bad by contrast
— Mayday Mindy (@maydaymindy9) March 16, 2020
