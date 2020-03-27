Customer leaves $10,000 tip, anonymously, in Florida restaurant a day before it was forced to close
A customer left a $10,000 tip to be divided among the employees of a Florida restaurant, a day before it was forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak, the owner said.
Ross Edlund, the owner of Skillets in Naples, Florida, said on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday that the gesture shows there are still “truly fantastic people in the world.”
“We have an amazing Skillets family that extends to our guests as well,” Edlund said. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of a community where this type of generosity exists.”
Edlund told the local newspaper, the Naples Daily News, that the customer handed $10,000 in cash to the manager of the restaurant last week, a day before the state’s governor ordered the closure.
“We don’t know who he was yet,” he said. “I’m trying to figure it out.
“It’s funny because we have regulars who have been coming in forever, and they’re our friends but we don’t always know their names,” he said.
“We know their faces, their orders, their favorite tables, but we don’t know exactly who they are.”
Edlund said the $10,000 was evenly split among the restaurant’s 20 employees with each receiving $500.
Edlund owns a total of 10 Skillets restaurants and he told the newspaper that he has had to lay off 90 percent of his 200 employees.
Eight of his restaurants are still operating, he said, offering takeout service with a skeleton staff.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Fox fires Trish Regan over ‘coronavirus impeachment scam’ conspiracy theory: report
Arguing that the COVID-19 coronavirus was an "impeachment scam" has reportedly cost one Fox personality their job.
On Friday, The Daily Beast published a story titled, "Fox Business Fires Trish Regan After Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam’ Rant."
"Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan following her controversial rant against what she called the 'coronavirus impeachment scam' earlier this month," The Beast reported.
CNN
Trump refuses to invite Speaker Pelosi to coronavirus bill signing after she delivers the votes for him
On Friday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump is not inviting any Democrats to the signing ceremony for the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package — even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and the rank and file Democrats in Congress played a huge role in its negotiation and passage.
"On the signing ceremony, it appears no Democrats have been invited to President Trump's signing ceremony, despite the fact that every now and then he says that the country needs to come together, how great it is that the bill passed the Senate 96-0," said anchor Jake Tapper to reporter Kaitlan Collins. "Is there a strategy behind this? Is he trying to make it seem as though only Republicans are bringing this well-needed aid to the American people? Or is this just petulance and pettiness?"
Breaking Banner
Pastor dies from COVID-19 — after claiming coronavirus was a ‘mark of the beast’ conspiracy
According to The Christian Post, Pastor Ronnie Hampton of the New Vision Community Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 — after telling his followers that the virus was not a huge deal and suggesting that God was just testing the faithful.
“This virus that is out now, look at what it’s doing," he said in a Facebook Live broadcast one week before his death on Wednesday. "It’s shutting down everything, which means that the physical connection of Christians is being ripped apart. We’re not able to fellowship. We’re not able to love each other. We’re not able to greet each other with a handshake or a hug. We’re not able to be in close proximity of each other. We’re not able to break bread, sit down and eat with each other because Caesar is mandating how we conduct ourselves using the pretext of this virus to be able to conduct our lives and run our lives for us."