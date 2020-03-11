Daily Show mocks conspiracy theory about Biden’s mental fitness with Trump compilation

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in the polls, many of his opponents — chiefly supporters of President Donald Trump — have been circulating a conspiracy theory that Biden is suffering from senile dementia, based on verbal missteps he makes due to his lifelong stutter.

On Wednesday, The Daily Show mocked this narrative by putting together a compilation of Trump’s own gaffes and blunders, titled “Trump’s Best Words: Bracket Edition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showcased such Trumpisms as “U-licious S. Grant,” “renoversh,” “momemtum,” “delegitimatize,” and several others.

Watch below: