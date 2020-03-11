Quantcast
Daily Show mocks conspiracy theory about Biden’s mental fitness with Trump compilation

Published

1 hour ago

on

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in the polls, many of his opponents — chiefly supporters of President Donald Trump — have been circulating a conspiracy theory that Biden is suffering from senile dementia, based on verbal missteps he makes due to his lifelong stutter.

On Wednesday, The Daily Show mocked this narrative by putting together a compilation of Trump’s own gaffes and blunders, titled “Trump’s Best Words: Bracket Edition.”

The video showcased such Trumpisms as “U-licious S. Grant,” “renoversh,” “momemtum,” “delegitimatize,” and several others.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

Here are all the lies Trump has told about coronavirus

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has spent the entire coronavirus crisis trying to lie, downplay the threat, and shift blame, as public events are shut down across the country and the stock market plunges.

Here are Trump's biggest and most dangerous falsehoods:

The coronavirus will vanish in April.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that warmer weather in April will wipe out the virus. On February 10, he said that "a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April," and then four days later he said, "There’s a theory that, in April, when it gets warm — historically, that has been able to kill the virus."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump won’t declare a national emergency for coronavirus because it ‘contradicts his message that this is the flu’

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump isn't going to declare a national emergency about the coronavirus, but it's not because it doesn't necessitate one.

According to Politico, it's because Trump feels it contradicts him, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Trump will likely sign "a more limited designation to allow the federal government to cover small business loans, paychecks for hourly workers and delay tax bills, the White House said Wednesday."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner is holding up action by the coronavirus task force — because he has to do ‘research’

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence may be in charge of the coronavirus task force, but apparently it's Jared Kushner that's holding up any meaningful action because he's busy doing "research" on it.

Politico reported Wednesday that there's no progress on acting about the virus because they're waiting for Kushner to learn everything. Kushner isn't a doctor, nurse, medical professional of any kind, nor is he an economist, and it's unknown if he even took an economics class in college.

Continue Reading
 
 
