Damning supercut video shows how Trump has lied about coronavirus every step of the way

President Donald Trump this week has tried to claim that he has taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously from the very beginning.

However, a damning supercut video flagged by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski shows that the president for the past six weeks has constantly sought to downplay dangers from the disease, all while using misleading statistics to claim that the disease was “under control.”

The video shows clips of Trump talking about the virus in chronological order, starting in January where he claimed that the United States had the virus “totally under control.”

Moving into February, we see clips of Trump saying things such as people who have been infected with the disease “are all getting better” and claiming that the U.S. would soon have “close to zero” cases of the virus.

Trump also claimed that the disease would simply “disappear, it’s like a miracle.”

Moving into March, Trump falsely claimed that there would be “vaccines” for the disease “relatively soon,” even though all experts have said that the vaccines for coronavirus are at least a year away.

He also continued boasting that numbers of people infected in the U.S. were “lower than just about everybody,” even though his own administration’s public health experts were warning that the disease spreads exponentially once it hits.

The video ends with Trump saying this week, “I’ve felt that it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

Watch the video below.

This video from @therecount pretty vividly shows Trump’s weeks of downplaying and spinning coronavirus and the U.S. lack of preparations. pic.twitter.com/z9FN8tUEL0 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 19, 2020