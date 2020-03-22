Dan Rather warns media about hyping Trump pressers: ‘He’s not going to come to anybody’s rescue’
Longtime news broadcaster Dan Rather on Sunday advised the media to “pay far less attention” to President Donald Trump.
Rather made the remarks while appearing on CNN’s Reliable Sources.
“It’s disgraceful what he’s doing,” Rather said of Trump’s response to COVID-19. “He’s continuing to try to divide the country at the very moment when we need to pull together. This is unacceptable and I think most Americans recognize it as such.”
The veteran anchor encouraged television presenters to “report as many of the facts as possible.”
“Until and unless he proves differently, pay far less attention to President Trump,” Rather recommended. “I really regret having to say that. He’s not going to come to anybody’s rescue. And the faster we realize that, the better off we’ll be.”
