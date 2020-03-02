Quantcast
Death count from coronavirus increased to six people in Washington state

Officials in Washington state say that six people have now died after being infected with coronavirus.

Washington-based KOMO News reports that the victims were all more than 50 years old, and that four of them were over the age of 70.

A total of 18 people in Washington have been found to have been infected with the virus so far, including 14 in King County and four in Snohomish County.

“We expect the number of cases to increase in the coming days and weeks,” said Jeff Duchin, health officer for the public health agency, according to The Seattle Times. “We are taking this situation extremely seriously.”


