‘Deeply flawed’ data on coronavirus is obscuring the real number of Americans infected: analysis

1 hour ago

In a piece published at The Atlantic this Tuesday, Alexis Madrigal contends that we’re not getting the full story when it comes to how many people have been infected with the coronavirus in the U.S.

“The data are untrustworthy because the processes we used to get them were flawed,” Madrigal writes. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s testing procedures missed the bulk of the cases. They focused exclusively on travelers, rather than testing more broadly, because that seemed like the best way to catch cases entering the country.”

Now that what public-health experts call “community spread” has taken place in the U.S., closing borders is no longer an efficient tactic to stop new infections. But according to Madrigal, fewer than 500 people have been tested so far across the country. “As a result, the current ‘official’ case count inside the United States stood at 43 as of this morning (excluding cruise-ship cases),” he writes. “This number is wrong, yet it’s still constantly printed and quoted. In other contexts, we’d call this what it is: a subtle form of misinformation.”

As China worked to contain their outbreak by putting around 700 million people under some kind of movement restriction, the U.S. public-health response “was stuck in neutral.”

“The case count in the U.S. was not increasing at all. Preparing for a sizable outbreak seemed absurd when there were fewer than 20 cases on American soil. Now we know that the disease was already spreading and that it was the U.S. response that was stalled.”

Read Madrigal’s full analysis over at The Atlantic.

US Navy locks down 6th Fleet in Europe in attempt to contain coronavirus

1 min ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. Navy is instituting a 14-day quarantine of the 6th Fleet in Europe, as part of an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"In conjunction with the other fleets, we have instituted a 14-day underway period between port visits to allow for crew monitoring," said 6th Fleet spokesman Commander Kyle Raines.

This move comes less than a week after ships in the Pacific near coronavirus-endemic countries were similarly ordered to self-quarantine.

White House forbids recordings at press briefing on coronavirus emergency measures

10 mins ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that the White House has prohibited audio or video recording at the latest meeting about emergency measures within the government against the spread of coronavirus:

Officials aren't permitting audio or video of this briefing > https://t.co/K3ARcrJWiW

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 3, 2020

Prominent Republicans mock Trump’s legal claims in Supreme Court brief — and debunk president’s ‘absolute immunity’

19 mins ago

March 3, 2020

A Supreme Court filing lays bare the deep chasm between prominent Republicans who believe in the rule of law and wannabe president for life Donald Trump, whose says he enjoys absolute immunity from any inquiry into his conduct.

Trump audaciously claims that any crimes he may have committed crimes before assuming office cannot even be investigated, not even if he committed murder, in effect trying to extend the protections of bankruptcy law with which he is so familiar to criminal law. No statute, court decision or our Constitution supports this claim of being above the law.

