Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom
Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 percent compared to 2019, and ratings agency S&P said other US carriers faced similar fates.
“We’re now projecting our June quarter revenues will be down by $10 billion compared to a year ago — an 80 percent reduction,” Delta’s chief executive Ed Bastian said in a note to employees.
The hotel and travel industries have borne the initial brunt of the impact of the drastic shutdowns caused by the global virus outbreak, but worse may be ahead, Bastian said, and “recovery will take an extended period once the virus is contained.”
Amid the spreading economic carnage, Bastian said there are now 13,000 employees who have taken voluntary unpaid leave, and “we could use more.” That is an increase from the 10,000 he reported Wednesday had gone on leave, foregoing salary but maintaining benefits such as health insurance.
In a regulatory filing, Delta also announced it had taken out a $2.6 billion loan that was secured by “certain aircraft.”
The virus’s spread has forced carriers to slash routes as countries shut their borders and impose movement restrictions and US airlines have asked Congress for a $50 billion bailout to survive the crisis.
Separately, S&P Global Ratings downgraded American Airlines credit to B from BB- due to “reduced demand from the continued spread of the virus on the company’s credit metrics.”
“While the company is reducing its capacity and some associated costs and is benefitting from the steep decline in oil prices, we expect these factors to be more than offset by its much weaker traffic,” S&P said in a statement.
The agency has cut the debt ratings for a slew of American carriers this week, including Southwest Airlines, which also has struggled due to the year-long grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft.
S&P cut the outlook for United Airlines to negative.
Trump’s ‘task force’ performance is an act: He’s the same psychotic monster he always was
I know, I know. It sounds absurd, right? The man who only a couple of weeks ago was telling us the coronavirus will be going away "very quickly" is now standing in the White House press room every morning and bragging, "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." The number of lies emerging from the White House on a daily basis is so overwhelming, everyone has stopped counting. Even the Washington Post seems to have suspended its Trump lie-o-meter.
There's no sense in trying to catalogue the rank gibberish emitting from Donald Trump's cakehole every day, because he's better at lying than we are at keeping up with him. On Friday morning, NBC reporter Peter Alexander tried to ask a question about the wisdom of Trump's pushing the malaria drug chloroquine, and his misleading claim that it has been approved by the FDA for use against coronavirus when it hasn't. "What do you say to the Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?" he asked. "I say you're a terrible reporter," Trump said, pointing an accusing finger at Alexander, who to his credit kept trying to question him.
Negotiations lag on $1 trillion stimulus for virus-hit US
US lawmakers urgently negotiating a $1 trillion emergency package to salvage an economy ravaged by the coronavirus missed a Republican-imposed deadline to reach an agreement by the end of Friday.
Senate Republicans were seeking a rapid deal in order to hold a final vote Monday on a bill aimed at allocating vast sums of federal dollars to American households as well as for industries that help form the backbone of a suddenly teetering economy.
But Democrats have been pushing for stronger worker protections and more substantial outlays for families devastated by the crisis, and the party's top Democrat Chuck Schumer said the Republican package was "inadequate" for millions of Americans facing dire straits.
Australian beaches locked down as virus cases pass 1,000
Sunbathers, surfers and tourists were banned from Bondi Beach on Saturday in efforts to contain the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 1,000 people in Australia.
Lifeguards emptied the sands of daytrippers and police taped off entrances to the beach in Sydney, before closing several more of the city's popular swimming spots.
The temporary measure comes after photos were shared online showing mostly young beachgoers packed together -- drawing howls of protest in the media and from officials who have forbidden non-essential outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.