Dental shock: Six pulled teeth — and one unexpected bill
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The ache in three of Kathy McCracken’s teeth started almost four years ago. It was hard for her to chew and swallow. She was sensitive to both hot and cold food.“Pain, pain, pain” was how McCracken, now 69, described the feeling. After taking X-rays, she said, her dentist told her six teeth would need to be pulled.She had two teeth with exposed roots, holes in another two, one tooth with a cap that had a cavity underneath, and a piece of a tooth left from one that had been pulled, she said.McCracken found herself in difficult circumstances. The dental insurance she had thro…
America needs to talk about the new book that says lacking a college degree might kill you
One thing that’s been really striking about the long-running (too-long-running?) series of Democratic presidential debates is how many hours have been spent jawboning about universal health care plans like “Medicare for All” and how little time has been spent debating something else that could save tens of thousands of American lives.That thing is universal higher education, which — unfortunately — is often simplified by friend and foe alike into “free college.”OK, so most people agree that it should be easier and less expensive to attend college, in an economy where a diploma is frequently de... (more…)
Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: In the coming weeks and months, an outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States could leave workers scrambling to figure out what happens to their job – and their pay – if the new coronavirus prevents them from reporting to work. The answer will depend on your employer’s policy, the laws of your state and the reason you will be away. Elizabeth Tippett, who has spent over a dozen years as a workplace lawyer and scholar, offers a primer.1. Can I take time off if I get sick with coronavirus?
The first thing to do is figure out whether your company has a sick leave policy.