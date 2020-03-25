Devastating Daily Show montage splices together clips of Trump and Fox News’ warnings of mental decline
This Wednesday, the folks over at The Daily Show threw together a video mashup of Fox News clips where network personalities comment on the ‘mental decline’ and numerous gaffes of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.
But The Daily Show added an amusing twist, editing in clips of President Trump exhibiting the very same characteristics of the mental shortcomings that the Fox personalities accuse Biden of having.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch:
Fox News is very concerned that this presidential candidate's brain isn't working pic.twitter.com/VGfUgG0tE3
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 25, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: