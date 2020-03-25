Quantcast
Devastating Daily Show montage splices together clips of Trump and Fox News’ warnings of mental decline

18 mins ago

This Wednesday, the folks over at The Daily Show threw together a video mashup of Fox News clips where network personalities comment on the ‘mental decline’ and numerous gaffes of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

But The Daily Show added an amusing twist, editing in clips of President Trump exhibiting the very same characteristics of the mental shortcomings that the Fox personalities accuse Biden of having.

Watch:


Trump claims the media doesn’t want the country to reopen so he’ll lose reelection

3 mins ago

March 25, 2020

President Donald Trump wants to reopen everything in the country so much that he's now blaming the media.

About an hour before his daily press conference, Trump tweeted: "The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242905328209080331

The one thing keeping the U.S. from spreading the coronavirus too far has been self-isolation. If the stores and bars, restaurants reopen, scientists say that it will increase the likelihood of people contracting the virus and dying from it.

Virginia gov slams Liberty University for reopening campus during pandemic

43 mins ago

March 25, 2020

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) sharply criticized Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Liberty University for reopening their campus in defiance of state and local officials, despite the novel coronavirus still posing a threat to their students and faculty.

"I have heard the press reports that Liberty University is inviting and welcoming students back to their campus in Lynchburg," said Northam. "We have heard too many mixed messages around the country about COVID-19, and this is yet another example. Our message has been clear and it will continue to be clear: Stay home unless you have to leave for essential reasons. We appreciate our colleges and universities making accommodation for students with special cases, but that is very different from inviting students to leave their homes and come back to campus."

