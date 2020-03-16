Devin Nunes clarifies that when he told people to go to the local pub, he meant a drive-thru pub

One day after Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told people “it’s a great time to to out,” he has clarified that when he told people to “go to your local pub,” he was only talking about take-out or drive-thru local pubs.

Here are the Republican congressman’s remarks from Sunday morning:

“If you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to go out and go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easy. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country…go to your local pub” pic.twitter.com/jXdhOfwe9R — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 15, 2020

The very next day, Nunes attacked “media freaks” who reported on his comments.

On Hannity's show, Nunes says "media freaks don't have a clue" what's going on. Nunes claims he was encouraging people to do drive-thru or takeout during his Sunday Fox hit, despite saying people can easily get into restaurants and telling people to go to local pub. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 17, 2020

Watch:

Here’s the video. This wasn’t due to “media freaks.” This was Nunes giving reckless, dangerous “advice” and encouraging people to congregate during a pandemic:pic.twitter.com/jZ6SaC1CoJ https://t.co/jzThtUtChv — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) March 17, 2020

Here's Nunes' comments tonight on Hannity vs. what he on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JL6lgQrmkh — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 17, 2020