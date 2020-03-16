Quantcast
Devin Nunes clarifies that when he told people to go to the local pub, he meant a drive-thru pub

Published

15 mins ago

on

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News (screen grab)

One day after Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told people “it’s a great time to to out,” he has clarified that when he told people to “go to your local pub,” he was only talking about take-out or drive-thru local pubs.

Here are the Republican congressman’s remarks from Sunday morning:

The very next day, Nunes attacked “media freaks” who reported on his comments.

Watch:

