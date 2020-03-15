Devin Nunes: Pandemic is a ‘great time to just go out’ to restaurants because you can ‘get in easily’
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) asserted on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is a perfect time to frequent gathering places like restaurants and pubs.
Nunes made the remarks during an appearance on the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo.
“What the American people need to understand is we need to stop panicking,” Nunes advised. “There’s no shortage of food in this country. People don’t need to go to the store and fight over a bottle of water or toilet paper.”
“We want you to buy food!” he continued. “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out. But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”
Nunes observed that patrons could likely “get in easily” at their favorite restaurant.
“Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he exclaimed. “Go to your local pub.”
In an appearance on CBS, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. said that he would not dine in public.
“Right now, myself personally, I wouldn’t go to a restaurant,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Face the Nation on Sunday.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
