Devin Nunes: ‘The media is absolutely responsible for’ coronavirus hysteria — ‘and are working for the Democrats’

Published

8 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) went further in his attempt to spread coronavirus conspiracy theories Wednesday.

Appearing on Fresno’s KMJNOW, Nunes blamed the coronavirus on the media, saying that they work for the Democrats, reported Politico’s Carla Marinucci.

“The media is absolutely responsible for this,” he said. And “90 percent of them are working for the Democrats, working for the left. They’re doing dangerous things in this country by whipping everyone up in this panic. There’s no reason to be in this panic,” she cited Nunes.

The moment came not long before the City of Fresno issued a shelter in place order as California tries to contain as much of the infection as possible. It’s unclear why Nunes believes that everyone, including President Donald Trump, believes the virus is real and that it’s serious, but he’s the outlier.

Nunes has already struggled to get himself on message with the president and the rest of his party. He previously said that it was fine to go out and have dinner if you felt fine. President Donald Trump said in a press conference Tuesday that wasn’t the best idea.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
