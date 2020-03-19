Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dire’ shortage of personal protective equipment reported in Massachusetts: reports

Published

35 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Medical society warned that the shortage of medical protective equipment in Massachusetts has reached “dire” levels:

ADVERTISEMENT

This warning was echoed by Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA), a current candidate for Senate, who is urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to commandeer sectors of the economy and address the shortages.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

California Gov forecasts 25 million people in his state will be infected over eight weeks

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced that his state government projects that over 25 million people in California will be infected with COVID-19 during an eight-week time frame.

The forecast was part of a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy come to their assistance:

California Gov Newsom letter to Trump requesting hospital ship: “We project that roughly 56% of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.” (!!) pic.twitter.com/OKDUKZzUVK

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

1 in 10 workers say they’ve already been laid off since the economic downturn began: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in businesses up and down the country shuttering their doors and people refraining from commerce. But how bad is the economic contraction?

According to a new poll of American workers from SurveyUSA, it is already very bad indeed.

The survey finds that almost 1 in 10 workers already report being laid off due to the crisis — roughly 14 million people — and an additional 1 in 4, or 35 million people, have seen their hours scaled back.

The business side of the equation looks just as grim. According to Axios, a Goldman Sachs survey found 96 percent of small business owners report being affected, and around half say they cannot keep operating more than three months in these conditions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Susan Rice says she flagged the concern of a pandemic to Gen. Michael Flynn in a 12-hour briefing when Trump took over

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Barack Obama's former Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice did a 12-hour meeting with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when the incoming DNI was about to take over under President Donald Trump's administration.

Flynn didn't last long, as Trump fired him after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with Russia. Flynn is now being faced with jail time for his involvement in the Russia scandal.

"You know, I can't tell you whether his cabinet officials and his national security adviser designee and his homeland security adviser designee briefed (Trump) on what they exercised the scenario around," said Rice. "I have no ability to know what was discussed. I can tell you as national security adviser I had one of the only extended opportunities to do a handoff to my successor, who was at the time Gen. Michael Flynn. We spent 12 hours together during that transition period. We provided over 100 briefing papers, they were very carefully done, and the pandemic concern, the pandemic scenario, the global health agenda was very much one of the issues that we've presented and flagged for them."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image