‘Dire’ shortage of personal protective equipment reported in Massachusetts: reports

President Barack Obama's former Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice did a 12-hour meeting with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when the incoming DNI was about to take over under President Donald Trump's administration.

Flynn didn't last long, as Trump fired him after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with Russia. Flynn is now being faced with jail time for his involvement in the Russia scandal.

"You know, I can't tell you whether his cabinet officials and his national security adviser designee and his homeland security adviser designee briefed (Trump) on what they exercised the scenario around," said Rice. "I have no ability to know what was discussed. I can tell you as national security adviser I had one of the only extended opportunities to do a handoff to my successor, who was at the time Gen. Michael Flynn. We spent 12 hours together during that transition period. We provided over 100 briefing papers, they were very carefully done, and the pandemic concern, the pandemic scenario, the global health agenda was very much one of the issues that we've presented and flagged for them."