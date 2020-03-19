‘Dire’ shortage of personal protective equipment reported in Massachusetts: reports
On Thursday, the Massachusetts Medical society warned that the shortage of medical protective equipment in Massachusetts has reached “dire” levels:
NEW: Massachusetts Medical Society says, "The scarcity of personal protective equipment can accurately be described as a ‘dire’ predicament," calls on HHS to aid hospitals in securing #PPE. #WBZ #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/v0EPTSXSGA
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) March 19, 2020
This warning was echoed by Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA), a current candidate for Senate, who is urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to commandeer sectors of the economy and address the shortages.
The shortage of personal protective equipment is forcing frontline workers to decide between their own health and the health of patients seeking urgent care.
It is hard to imagine circumstances more dire than what we are currently facing.
— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 19, 2020