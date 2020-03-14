Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Disaster socialism’: Will coronavirus crisis finally change how Americans see the safety net?

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Diana Hernandez has one foot in the Ivy League, where she’s an assistant professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and another in the grittier streets of the South Bronx, the mostly working-class area where she lives. Walking down a Bronx boulevard the other day, she witnessed scenes much different from the TV news version of the coronavirus crisis, where suburbanites stuff payloads of squeezably soft toilet paper and price-gouged Purell in the back of luxury SUVs.Instead, Hernandez wrote that she witnessed Bronx shoppers at her local Dollar T…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Critics remember Susan Collins’ insistence pandemic flu funding be cut from 2009 stimulus package

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Political observers on social media pointed to an overlooked vote by Sen. Susan Collins from over a decade ago as one example of Republicans' disregard for public health, which has helped the coronavirus outbreak rapidly spin out of control in the U.S. as the government lags behind other industrialized countries in tracking and controlling the spread of the disease.

Roll Call correspondent Niels Lesniewski highlighted an April 2009 article from the publication in which Collins was forced to defend her refusal to include pandemic flu funding in an economic stimulus package two months earlier, several months into the Great Recession.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Disaster socialism’: Will coronavirus crisis finally change how Americans see the safety net?

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Diana Hernandez has one foot in the Ivy League, where she’s an assistant professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, and another in the grittier streets of the South Bronx, the mostly working-class area where she lives. Walking down a Bronx boulevard the other day, she witnessed scenes much different from the TV news version of the coronavirus crisis, where suburbanites stuff payloads of squeezably soft toilet paper and price-gouged Purell in the back of luxury SUVs.Instead, Hernandez wrote that she witnessed Bronx shoppers at her local Dollar T... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Google completely undercuts Trump’s announcement of a new coronavirus testing website

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump unleashed chaos with his Oval Office address about the coronavirus on Wednesday night, it seems he and his team decided they better give it a second shot. So on Friday, Trump appeared in the Rose Garden for a press conference along with business executives and leading members of the coronavirus task force to speak to the country.

And while it wasn't quite as disastrous as Trump's rollout of a new ban on travel to the U.S. from most European countries, the president completely misrepresented the central announcement of the event.

Continue Reading
 
 