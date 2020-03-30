Quantcast
DOJ turns over full Mueller report to judge who will rule on lifting William Barr’s redactions

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Department of Justice on Monday turned over an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation to a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton of the District of Columbia has pledge to conduct an independent review of the redactions after he questioned the impartiality of Attorney General William Barr.

“The court has grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report and its impacts on the department’s subsequent justifications that its redactions of the Mueller Report are authorized by the FOIA,” Walton wrote in a ruling earlier this month.

The judge insisted that he would “conduct an independent review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report to determine whether it concurs with the Department’s determination that the redactions of the Mueller Report are authorized by the FOIA exemptions upon which the Department relies.”


